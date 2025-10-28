Kim Kardashian proves bustier cut-outs are autumn's answer to the naked dress trend

We can't say for certain, but there’s a very strong chance that one of the best things about being Kim Kardashian is the extensive reach and access you would have to every designer archive on the planet.

Never one to skimp on a seriously good outfit, the newly turned 45-year-old mother of four is known for making bold choices, sometimes even putting her health at risk to pull off an ensemble- let's not forget the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress he donned at the 2022 Met Gala.

More often than not, Kim can be seen sporting something vintage and designer, both for work and play, and her most recent look perfects both.

Spotted attending SiriusXM on Monday alongside the cast of All's Fair, Kim’s newest acting endeavour, the Skims founder made sure to turn heads in a seriously chic autumn-approved outfit.

© Getty Images for SiriusXM Kim singlehandedly put navy blue on the map for AW25

She opted for a knitted navy blue skirt and cardigan combo from John Galliano’s SS99 Christian Dior collection. The cardigan fitted Kim like a glove, featuring eyelet closures around the waist and leather buckle detailing on the bust. Kim made a strong case for swapping out the naked dress for a more cosy, yet still sultry and chic option.

© Getty Images for SiriusXM Kim's classic glam style will go down in the history books

For glam, she wore her dark brunette locks up in a bun with a sleek middle part while her makeup leaned into her signature look of brown-toned eyeshadow, chiselled contour, long lashes and a touch of brown lipstick.

© Will/Mark/GoffPhotos.com Kim Kardashian wore a sheer corseted mini dress © Will/Mark/GoffPhotos.com Kim changed into a second naked dress

Kim is currently on the promotional tour for All's Fair, and in that time, we’ve been blessed with countless stellar looks. For the London leg of the tour, Kim was seen in multiple outfit concoctions for the brief British stint, even spotted wearing two naked dress looks in one night.

Though it's never been up for question that Kim has no taste, her most recent career venture has proved just how truly iconic her love for vintage really is, and we hope it isn’t stopping anytime soon.