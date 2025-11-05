7 Pyjama sets so chic you'll want to wear them outside

The humble matching pyjama set is worth its weight in gold during cosy season, but some people have it in their head that the delightful co-ords are strictly for in-house activities.

I am here to tell you that those people couldn’t be more wrong. In recent years, pyjamas in all forms (particularly long versions) have entered the fashion sphere chat, with silky feather fringed options and luxe striped versions all making waves on the city streets.

© @anais.closet All the It-girls in Amsterdam are wearing pyjamas outside, and so should you

What are ‘day-J’s' or outside pyjamas?

Technically, it’s what it says on the tin - pyjamas too chic that wearing them to bed and not having anyone see them would be a disservice to the fashion industry.

How to style pyjamas for the daytime?

Confidence is key . Whatever you do, don’t let on that you’re wearing your PJs outside of the house.

. Whatever you do, don’t let on that you’re wearing your PJs outside of the house. Choose your footwear carefully . Ballet flats are great, but kitten heels are better. Styling your jim-jams with an intentional shoe makes them occasion-ready instantly.

. Ballet flats are great, but kitten heels are better. Styling your jim-jams with an intentional shoe makes them occasion-ready instantly. Accessorise to perfection. The more the merrier in this case. jewellery, scarves, makeup, belts, bags and beyond will all tie the look together effortlessly.

© @daily_sleeper Comfort needn't been limited to the indoors

As H! Fashion’s self-appointed PJ correspondent, here are all the pairs on my current wishlist that I would 110% wear outside of the house, to the office, on a fancy dinner date and even to the club.

Best street style-ready pyjama sets to shop now:

Poplin Pyjama Set Lands' End x Lulu Guinness Stripe prints in all forms have been trending for a while now, which is how you know you're onto a good thing. A personal stripey favourite is the new Lands' End x Lulu Guinness collaboration. Made in black and baby pink stripes, or pink and red stripes, and finished with an adorable leg-hem frill, Peter Pan collar and bow fastenings, these would look ultra cute with a simple black pointed pump and knitted black turtleneck over top. £75.00 AT LANDS' END

Black/White Check Button Through Pyjamas Next Imagine pairing these adorable checkered options with a pair of Mary Janes and a fluffy fringed Charlotte Simone coat - comfy, cute bliss. Let's also not forget to mention the puff sleeve, velvet bow and frill collar accent. £46.00 AT NEXT

Cotton Pyjamas Camel Harlequin TBCo. In my humble opinion, day pyjamas are best when complete with a fun collar, as it makes things more fun when layering. These joyful 100% cotton harlequin options from Scottish-founded brand TBCo. look more luxurious than ever and would make the perfect dinner date options when paired with a heel and fluffy faux fur jacket. £109.00 AT TBCO.

The Bow Pajama Set with Detachable Feathers in Black Sleeper Sleeper was one of the first brands to excel in comfortable dressing and proves just how chic it can be. Silky twin-sets with removable fluffy trim are Sleeper's bread and butter. A new season favourite which would be perfect for a festive event is the 'The Bow Pajama Set with Detachable Feathers in Black', as they can be elevated with a touch of jewellery and a patent pump heel. £400.00 AT SLEEPER

Floki PJ Set Damson Madder If you're in the know, then you'll know everything with the label Damson Madder is instantly a cool-girl phenomenon. The London-based brand knows a thing or two about a good twin-set; its pyjama sets are designed to be worn wherever you fancy, Nancy. A personal favourite on the website at the moment is the cobalt blue Floki PJ set, which features an over blue stripe design, a tie-up blouse and leg detailing. I would wear these with brown ballet flats. £85.00 AT DAMSON MADDER

Jagger Ritzy Red Crystal Pyjamas Olivia von Halle Respectfully, if you saw these PJs out and about on the high street, no one would bat an eyelid as they'd never think they're for inside use only. Olivia von Halle is one of the best to ever do it and is known for its elevated approach to nightwear - and these silk velvet options covered in diamanté proves just that. £1,800.00 AT OLIVIA VON HALLE

Satin Stripe Long Pyjama Set Chelsea Peers A 3/4 length sleeve with stacked wrists of chunky gold jewellery is a great way to elevate your PJs to all-new heights. Made from silky green and white striped recycled satin, these festive, yet still elegant options would be perfect for an after-dark cocktail bar when paired with gold-toned accessories. £55.00 AT CHELSEA PEERS

Why you should trust me:

I am both H! Fashion's Style Editor and PJs expert. As someone who owns upward of seven pairs and wears most of them to work at least once a week - rest assured I know what I’m talking about.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.