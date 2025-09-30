Our Fashion Editor-approved luxury gift guide for her 2025

If you listen closely, you can almost hear the sound of bells jingling in the distance, which can only mean one thing - Christmas is coming around sooner than we care to admit.
Each and every year, I make a mental note not to leave the gift buying to the very last minute, and each and every year, I fail miserably. If, like me, you still feel as though we're in June and have almost six months to plan accordingly, here's a reality shock - Christmas is less than 12 weeks away.
Which means, if you start now and buy a gift every week for someone you love in your life, you'll have everything wrapped and ready before the clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve. While thoughtful, love-filled gifts are the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas, some of us find tangible gifts more alluring. Hence, I have collated my very own 2025 festive gift guide, which includes a number of seriously stylish options, all of which I would gladly open in the very early hours of December 25.
From designer bags in baby blue and cosy knitwear in dusty pink to a heart-shaped bag charm and a delicate diamond necklace, consider this the ultimate Xmas gift guide that will have the loved one in your life clicking their (new Aloha ballet flat) heels with glee.
Luxury gift guide for her 2025:
Pink Alpaca Ami De Coeur Crewneck Sweater
Ami Paris
A cosy knit is perfect for when you don't know what to get her. Made from plush alpaca wool in the dreamiest shade of blush pink, this classic crew is a winter warmer like no other and can be worn with almost every outfit.
Fold Over Tall Boot
Kurt Geiger
Boot season coincidentally falls over the Christmas period, making a set of utterly chic options the ultimate gift for the fashion lover in your life. Black is always a good idea, so these Kurt Geiger options are at the top of the H! Fashion team's wishlist.
Tissot SRV 30mm
Tissot
A luxury timeteller will always be one of those sentimental gifts that the receiver will cherish for decades to come. The SRV 30mm watch is a new member of the Tissot family and features a 316L stainless steel case, Swiss Quartz movement and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.
Balaclava
Longchamp
An essential layer for when the temperature drops lower and lower every day, this 100% Cashmere ribbed Longshamp balaclava is a style staple like no other.
LV Baume
Louis Vuitton
If you've agreed on exchanging smaller gifts this year, Louis Vuitton's new refillable LV Baume lip balm is pint-sized perfection.
Rosalind Red Leather Ballet Flats
Alohas
Alohas is the brand on every It-Girl's lips season after season, thus you can't go wrong with gifting a pair of their iconic leather ballet flats. If ruby red isn't the right fit, they also come in black, chocolate and patent options.
The Pearl Stone Bag & Crystal Beauty Kit
Stone & Mason
Coincidentally, Christmas always falls right before New Year's Eve, meaning everything you're gifted for Xmas makes for the perfect party ensemble come December 31st. This divine statement bag is not only cute as a button, but it also comes with a crystal beauty kit, meaning you can prepare before your night out and de-puff yourself the next day!
Dyson OnTrac™ headphones
Dyson
Finding a pair of headphones that don't ruin an outfit is hard to come by, so when Dyson unveiled the OnTrac™ headphones, it felt like all the stars aligned. Used by the likes of Raye and Molly-Mae, these stylish overhead options are not only chic, but the sound quality is second to none.
Terry Cotton Bath Robe
TBCo
There's nothing more comforting than a luxury bathrobe, and that's just a fact. Perfect for cold mornings, cosy Sundays on the couch and every day in between, this gift will be used every day until it's basically threadbare.
Re-Nylon Prada Re-Edition 2000 Mini-Gag
Prada
A timeless luxury bag as a Christmas gift? It's a big yes from fashion fans. The Re-Nylon Prada Re-Edition 2000 mini-bag will forever be a cult classic, making it a failsafe gift option for the Prada lovers in your life. If they've already got one in their collection, a different colourway couldn't hurt, could it?
Cashmere Shearling Hat
Yves Salomon
If you're buying for someone who considers themselves a maximalist, this cosy shearling hat is just the ticket. Utterly chic and perfect for the colder months, this is a hero-buy if we've ever seen one.
Diamond Solitaire Pendant Necklace in Solid Gold
Astrid & Miyu
Diamonds are always a good idea, and this dainty delight from cool-girl jewellery brand Astrid & Miyu is the ultimate Christmas gift for the understated woman in your life.
Sunburst Stud Earrings
L'atelier 73
Just like magpies, most women can't quite seem to take their eyes off shiny objects, making these Cubic Zirconia a dainty gift worth it's weight in gold.
White Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Brut Millesime 2010
Ruinart
Whoever says they don't like champagne is missing out. Not only is the contents inside this bottle the closest thing you'll get to tasting the stars, but the outside of the bottle is the perfect keepsake to sit pretty on a mantlepiece as a candleholder or vase post consumption.
Heart-Shaped Bag Charm
Gucci
Bag personalisation has come a long way in recent months, and this monogrammed Gucci mini heart charm is going to secure the woman in your life a spot amongst the coolest of cool-girls.
Quilted Laser-cut Hooded Puffer
Susan Fang
A practical puffer that's utterly cute and bang on trend for AW25? Who wouldn't want to unbox this delight from the genius that is Susan Fang?
The Vivi JF Colors
Jimmy Fairly
Despite what you might think, sunglasses are an all-year-round essential that is always welcome. Jimmy Fairly frames are a cut above the rest when it comes to both style and craft, making them a cult favourite amongst celebs, style moguls and Instagram It-Girls.
Scuba Cropped Wrap Pullover Hoodie
Lululemon
For the fitness freak or pilates princess on your buying list this year, a Lululemon Scuba hoodie is worth its weight in plush fleece gold. Described on the website as "not too short, not too long and just right around the waistband", this is a practical gift that will most definetly get you brownie points.
