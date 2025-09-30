Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Our Fashion Editor-approved luxury gift guide for her
Our Fashion Editor-approved luxury gift guide for her

Our Fashion Editor-approved luxury gift guide for her 2025

From designer bags and lip balms to cultivated cool-girl-approved ballet flats and cosy jumpers, consider this the ultimate gift guide for the fashionable women in your life

The Pearl Stone Bag & Crystal Beauty Kit
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
If you listen closely, you can almost hear the sound of bells jingling in the distance, which can only mean one thing - Christmas is coming around sooner than we care to admit. 

Each and every year, I make a mental note not to leave the gift buying to the very last minute, and each and every year, I fail miserably. If, like me, you still feel as though we're in June and have almost six months to plan accordingly, here's a reality shock - Christmas is less than 12 weeks away.

Which means, if you start now and buy a gift every week for someone you love in your life, you'll have everything wrapped and ready before the clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve. While thoughtful, love-filled gifts are the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas, some of us find tangible gifts more alluring. Hence, I have collated my very own 2025 festive gift guide, which includes a number of seriously stylish options, all of which I would gladly open in the very early hours of December 25. 

From designer bags in baby blue and cosy knitwear in dusty pink to a heart-shaped bag charm and a delicate diamond necklace, consider this the ultimate Xmas gift guide that will have the loved one in your life clicking their (new Aloha ballet flat) heels with glee. 

Luxury gift guide for her 2025:

  1. 1/18

    Pink Alpaca Ami De Coeur Crewneck Sweater

    Pink Alpaca Ami De Coeur Crewneck Sweater

    Ami Paris

    A cosy knit is perfect for when you don't know what to get her. Made from plush alpaca wool in the dreamiest shade of blush pink, this classic crew is a winter warmer like no other and can be worn with almost every outfit. 

  2. 2/18

    fold over tall boot from Kurt Geiger

    Fold Over Tall Boot

    Kurt Geiger

    Boot season coincidentally falls over the Christmas period, making a set of utterly chic options the ultimate gift for the fashion lover in your life. Black is always a good idea, so these Kurt Geiger options are at the top of the H! Fashion team's wishlist. 

  3. 3/18

    SRV 30mm Tissot

    Tissot SRV 30mm

    Tissot

    A luxury timeteller will always be one of those sentimental gifts that the receiver will cherish for decades to come. The SRV 30mm watch is a new member of the Tissot family and features a 316L stainless steel case, Swiss Quartz movement and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.

  4. 4/18

    Longchamp Balaclava

    Balaclava

    Longchamp

    An essential layer for when the temperature drops lower and lower every day, this 100% Cashmere ribbed Longshamp balaclava is a style staple like no other. 

  5. 5/18

    LV Baume - Lip Balm

    LV Baume

    Louis Vuitton

    If you've agreed on exchanging smaller gifts this year, Louis Vuitton's new refillable LV Baume lip balm is pint-sized perfection.  

  6. 6/18

    Rosalind Red Leather Ballet Flats

    Rosalind Red Leather Ballet Flats

    Alohas

    Alohas is the brand on every It-Girl's lips season after season, thus you can't go wrong with gifting a pair of their iconic leather ballet flats. If ruby red isn't the right fit, they also come in black, chocolate and patent options.

  7. 7/18

    The Pearl Stone Bag & Crystal Beauty Kit

    The Pearl Stone Bag & Crystal Beauty Kit

    Stone & Mason

    Coincidentally, Christmas always falls right before New Year's Eve, meaning everything you're gifted for Xmas makes for the perfect party ensemble come December 31st. This divine statement bag is not only cute as a button, but it also comes with a crystal beauty kit,  meaning you can prepare before your night out and de-puff yourself the next day!

  8. 8/18

    Dyson OnTrac™ headphones

    Dyson OnTrac™ headphones

    Dyson

    Finding a pair of headphones that don't ruin an outfit is hard to come by, so when Dyson unveiled the OnTrac™ headphones, it felt like all the stars aligned. Used by the likes of Raye and Molly-Mae, these stylish overhead options are not only chic, but the sound quality is second to none.

  9. 9/18

    Terry Cotton Bath Robe

    Terry Cotton Bath Robe

    TBCo

    There's nothing more comforting than a luxury bathrobe, and that's just a fact. Perfect for cold mornings, cosy Sundays on the couch and every day in between, this gift will be used every day until it's basically threadbare.  

  10. 10/18

    Re-Nylon Prada Re-Edition 2000 mini-bag

    Re-Nylon Prada Re-Edition 2000 Mini-Gag

    Prada

    A timeless luxury bag as a Christmas gift? It's a big yes from fashion fans. The Re-Nylon Prada Re-Edition 2000 mini-bag will forever be a cult classic, making it a failsafe gift option for the Prada lovers in your life. If they've already got one in their collection, a different colourway couldn't hurt, could it?

  11. 11/18

    Cashmere lambskin shearling ushanka

    Cashmere Shearling Hat

    Yves Salomon

    If you're buying for someone who considers themselves a maximalist, this cosy shearling hat is just the ticket. Utterly chic and perfect for the colder months, this is a hero-buy if we've ever seen one. 

  12. 12/18

    Diamond Solitaire Pendant Necklace in Solid Gold

    Diamond Solitaire Pendant Necklace in Solid Gold

    Astrid & Miyu

    Diamonds are always a good idea, and this dainty delight from cool-girl jewellery brand Astrid & Miyu is the ultimate Christmas gift for the understated woman in your life. 

  13. 13/18

    SUNBURST STUD EARRINGS

    Sunburst Stud Earrings

    L'atelier 73

    Just like magpies, most women can't quite seem to take their eyes off shiny objects, making these Cubic Zirconia a dainty gift worth it's weight in gold. 

  14. 14/18

    White Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Brut Millesime 2010 (75cl) - Champagne, France

    White Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Brut Millesime 2010

    Ruinart

    Whoever says they don't like champagne is missing out. Not only is the contents inside this bottle the closest thing you'll get to tasting the stars, but the outside of the bottle is the perfect keepsake to sit pretty on a mantlepiece as a candleholder or vase post consumption. 

  15. 15/18

    Heart-shaped bag charm from Gucci

    Heart-Shaped Bag Charm

    Gucci

    Bag personalisation has come a long way in recent months, and this monogrammed Gucci mini heart charm is going to secure the woman in your life a spot amongst the coolest of cool-girls. 

  16. 16/18

    Quilted Laser-cut Hooded Puffer

    Quilted Laser-cut Hooded Puffer

    Susan Fang

    A practical puffer that's utterly cute and bang on trend for AW25? Who wouldn't want to unbox this delight from the genius that is Susan Fang?

  17. 17/18

    The Vivi JF Colors from Jimmy Fairly

    The Vivi JF Colors

    Jimmy Fairly

    Despite what you might think, sunglasses are an all-year-round essential that is always welcome. Jimmy Fairly frames are a cut above the rest when it comes to both style and craft, making them a cult favourite amongst celebs, style moguls and Instagram It-Girls.

  18. 18/18

    Scuba Cropped Wrap Pullover Hoodie

    Scuba Cropped Wrap Pullover Hoodie

    Lululemon

    For the fitness freak or pilates princess on your buying list this year, a Lululemon Scuba hoodie is worth its weight in plush fleece gold. Described on the website as "not too short, not too long and just right around the waistband", this is a practical gift that will most definetly get you brownie points. 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

