Kaia Gerber revives old Hollywood glamour in scarlet mini dress with retro hairstyle

Kaia Gerber moves with the times - as does her wardrobe. As the climate cools and we edge closer to (deep breath) Christmas, the model leans further into festival dress codes, shelving her Malibu girl beach-ready looks in favour of something a touch more glam.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old took to the stage at the 2025 WIF Honors presented by MaxMara at The Beverly Hilton. The event, which also welcomed sponsors e.l.f. Cosmetics, Amazon MGM Studios, Apple TV, Delta Air Lines, Netflix, and STARZ #TakeTheLead, saw the Chanel muse step out in a scarlet mini dress constructed from resplendent silk, complete with a raised square neckline, fine spaghetti straps and darting across the bodice to create a structured, Sixties-inspired effect.

© Getty Images for WIF Kaia Gerber was a vision in red while onstage at the 2025 WIF Honors presented by MaxMara

Styled by Nancy Koté, Kaia’s outfit was topped off by a pair of towering black Christian Louboutin heels, with that all-important flash of a red sole complementing the vibrant tone of her dress.

Her brunette hair was styled down loose in a silky, straightened style with a retro side parting - the impeccable work of hairstylist Gregory Russell. A glowing, sun-kissed complexion, a generous lashing of mascara, sharp contour, a thick brow and a coffee-hued smoky eye by Emily Cheng made for an old Hollywood palette that accentuated the actress’ stunning facial features.

© Getty Images The model attended the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Gucci

During the evening, Kaia surprised her Palm Royale co-star Kristen Wiig with the prestigious Icon Award, saying: “Tonight, we celebrate the woman who taught us that comedy is art, that chaos is beautiful, that sheer stupidity is not only encouraged but a necessity of life, and that being unapologetically yourself might be the most iconic move of all.”

The California native has been revelling in the red fashion moments as of late. Last week, she joined Hollywood’s inner circle as they gathered at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to celebrate the LACMA 2025 Art + Film Gala.

For the bash, Kaia slipped into a crimson-hued sequinned gown by Gucci that hugged every curve, radiating Jessica Rabbit sensual glamour with a 2025 twist.

Featuring a floor-kissing length, a deeply scooped neckline and a liquid-like finish with all over sequin detailing, the designer gown made for an unmissable red carpet moment.