Plunging halternecks steal the show at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala

On Saturday night, Hollywood’s inner circle gathered at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to celebrate the LACMA 2025 Art + Film Gala. Stars including Cindy Crawford, Demi Moore, Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek and Cynthia Erivo graced the red carpet to mark the glittering affair - naturally pulling out all the stops when it came to their after-hours attire.

Alongside sweeping silhouettes, strapless designs and autumnal palettes, one trend emerged as the most popular from the evening. Scooped necklines reigned supreme on the red carpet, with plunging décolletés ticking the fancy of A-listers including Kaia Gerber, Rina Sawayama, Aren Yoo and Devon Lee Carlson.

© Getty Images Kaia Gerber in Gucci © Getty Images Devon Lee Carlson in Gucci

© Getty Images Rina Sawayama in Gucci © Getty Images Davika Hoorne in Gucci

Demna’s Gucci emerged as the season’s silhouette champion, with notable names like Rina Sawayama and Davidka Horne turning heads in the designer’s sculpting creations at the star-studded affair.

Plunging necklines have long been a symbol of daring femininity, coveted by high fashion and the high street alike. The cut can be traced back to the 16th and 17th centuries, when European court fashion embraced low, rounded necklines that revealed décolletage, often accentuated with lace or embroidery. By the 18th century, the style became more dramatic, with gowns plunging to the mid-chest, signalling both wealth and confidence in a woman’s body.

© Getty Images Quinta Brunson in Galvan London © Getty Images Aren Yoo in Schiaparelli

The 20th century saw a reinvention of the scooped neckline through modernist and Hollywood influences. In the 1930s, bias-cut satin gowns popularised by stars like Jean Harlow introduced a sensual, fluid drape that emphasised the bust. think the moody, monochrome glamour of Hollywood muse Greta Garbot and her fur-trimmed robes.

The 1960s and 1970s embraced deeper cuts in line with sexual liberation, from Yves Saint Laurent’s plunging evening dresses to Halston’s sleek, disco-era styles. Designers leveraged the neckline as a tool of female empowerment, allowing women to balance elegance with unapologetic sensuality.

© Imaxtree Alberta Ferretti SS26 © Imaxtree Dior SS26 © Imaxtree Christian Cowan SS26

Today, scooped silhouettes remain a versatile and ever-flattering statement in fashion, which, according to the tip-top designers, isn’t going to change anytime soon. Spring/summer 2026 championed plunging necklines in all their sensual glory, with brands including Alberta Ferretti, Blumarine, Christian Cowan, Christian Dior, Diesel, Ferragamo, Missoni, among others, channelling low-reaching tops and dresses down their runways.

With plunging necklines back in the spotlight, this party season promises nothing short of a style spectacle. The message? Keep necklines low and style aspirations high.