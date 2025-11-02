Kaia Gerber has a Jessica Rabbit moment in plunging red sequin dress

At the LACMA Gala this year, supermodel and actress Kaia Gerber stepped into the glow - literally and figuratively - wearing a look that could even make Jessica Rabbit do a double take. Cindy Crawford's daughter shimmered in a scarlet sequinned gown that hugged every curve, radiating old Hollywood glamour with a 2025 twist.

The dress was a floor length stunner, with a deep neckline and liquid like finish. The kind of red that conjures up thoughts of sultry jazz clubs and champagne served in coupés. Combined with softly sculpted waves and subtle, glowing makeup, Kaia embodied the perfect fusion of retro bombshell and modern minimalism.

Kaia - the current beau of Lewis Pullman - Bill Pullman's actor son - was attending the Gala arm in arm with her mum - supermodel royalty Cindy Crawford. For the event, Cindy also opted for floor length sequins - a gold off the shoulder dress teamed with black accessories. Both Cindy and Kaia leaned into old Hollywood inspired hair with classic movie star waves.

© Variety via Getty Images Kaia Gerber at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala

2025 has been quite the year for Kaia. From being back on our TV screens in the second series of hit 60s show Palm Royale to fronting the AW25 campaign for Givenchy and running her online book club Library Science, it's fair to say Kaia has been pretty busy. Next up is Outcome, a comedy written by Jonah Hill and co-starring Keanu Reeves, set for release later this year.

© Variety via Getty Images Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford

We adore Kaia's off duty style - relaxed and yet refined, but this look is Kaia in full movie star mode - and we are here for it as she channels everyone's favourite cartoon character, the eternally sexy Jessica Rabbit.

© Variety via Getty Images Kaia Gerber in red hot sequins

Kaia and Cindy were in good company at the event - with fellow attendees including Salma Hayek, Alex Consani and Demi Moore, who also got the sequin memo and looked stunning in Gucci.