Lily James looks completely unrecognisable in blue contacts

Lily James just delivered a major Disney throwback – and we genuinely cannot cope with the level of nostalgia.

The actress starred in the live-action version of the fairy tale classic only yesterday, or so it seems.

But according to Lily's latest Instagram post, the filming took place 10 years ago. You read that right – an actual decade. Where has the time gone?

The 34-year-old was in the mood for reminiscing on Monday when she posted a series of snaps from the Cinderella set.

© Instagram / @lilyjames Lily shared a throwback snap of her as Cinderella embracing her Prince Charming

The iridescent ball gown, complete with a cinched in waist and ultra-frothy petticoat, had an almost other-worldly quality to it.

But what caught our eye above all else was Lily's beauty look.

The actress looked almost unrecognisable wearing bright blue contact lenses – worlds apart from her natural brown eyes.

We had to do a double take, and perhaps we're still reeling from the Barbiecore trend, but Lily was honestly giving major Margot Robbie vibes…

We couldn't help but applaud Lily's commitment to the role. Changing your eye colour can make you look totally different, a key makeup artist trick to help performers transform into character.

© Instagram / @lilyjames Lily's Cinderella gown had a certain magical quality

Lily's Instagram throwback comes just after news of Disney's collaboration with heritage jewellery label Swarovski. The iconic family entertainment company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, it is teaming up with a band of globally renowned creatives from fashion, music, art and film to contribute Disney-inspired pieces in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Swarovski's creative director Giovanna Engelbert with the iconic glass slipper

Swarovski has been drafted in to recreate the glass slipper worn by Lily in the 2015 live-action film, and the pictures are nothing short of exquisite. Cut from solid Aurora Borealis crystal, the glimmery shoe is the product of 150 hours of craftsmanship and has an utterly magical air about it.

Anyone else aching to rewatch the live-action? You're in excellent company.