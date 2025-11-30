This is how you can rent Victoria Beckham's rare Noughties jacket

Back in May 2001, Victoria Beckham hit the terraces of Old Trafford to watch Manchester United be crowned Premier League champions. While football fans were preoccupied with sporting celebrations, the Spice Girl's devoted following locked eyes on her chosen outfit - a designer motocross jacket styled with a pair of bootcut, checkerboard jeans, amber-tinted aviators, and strappy sandals – peak 2000s-core.

Yet, this wasn't any old jacket. Accented with striking azure stripes, Victoria's Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2001 runway biker jacket has become etched in the minds of fashion enthusiasts, forever tied to the designer's iconic Noughties style. Plucked from the Italian fashion house's SS01 runway, where Liisa Winkler first modelled the leather number, the piece marked the exact moment when Posh Spice transformed football into a fashion frontline.

The vintage black biker jacket boasts a sleek white and blue diagonal stripe slashed across the chest, shoulder and back. The piece features a mock pocket adorned with the fashion house's logo emblazoned on the zip pull, while a three-button snap closure at the collar completes the design.

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham wore the jacket in 2001

And now, this coveted piece can be yours. Nestled on Portobello Road in Notting Hill, Lovers Lane Vintage is home to the rare gem that has draped the silhouettes of some of the world’s most dazzling clientele. The West London shop even has the jacket's matching boots up for grabs - in a size 37, to be exact.

© @maria.sarabi Lovers Lane Vintage is home to the Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2001 runway biker jacket

© Getty Images Model Liisa Winkler wore the jacket during Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2001 show © Getty Images Model Giovanna wearing the matching boots during Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2001 show

And it's not just Victoria who has sported the leather number throughout the years. Usher, Madonna and Justin Timberlake make up just a few of the names who have added a vintage leather touch to their sartorial agenda with the piece.

Back in February last year, Nicola Peltz Beckham tinged her look with Noughties nostalgia as she channelled her mother-in-law's throwback style. Nicola was spotted leaving the Ritz Hotel in Paris with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, where they were staying ahead of the Victoria Beckham Paris Fashion Week show. The jacket was styled with high-waisted blue jeans, cat-eye sunglasses, a black fluffy tote and a pair of platform heels.

The allure of the piece has clearly caught on. A year later, Georgina Rodriguez wore the jacket at the Formula E event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with a head-to-toe leather look.

If you’re looking to embrace the biker-chic look that’s remained timeless for over two decades, you know where to go.