WAG Aesthetic: 10 things you need to get the look

Ever since Victoria Beckham, wearing her oversized sunglasses and white daisy dukes, took her place of prestige alongside Cheryl Cole at FIFA World Cup in Germany 2006, WAG lifestyle has become something of a cultural reckoning.

The ascension of wives and girlfriends of football players into the fashion sphere hasn’t been overly smooth. Once considered, dare we say, tacky, WAG style was deemed an unwanted relic of the Noughties, shrouded in Juicy Couture and scarred by bad fake tan and the fallout of ​the Wagatha Christie scandal that fronted the British tabloids.

© Getty Victoria Beckham at the Euros 2004

Yet, a simple glimpse at the crowd while watching the Euros 2024 will prove that much has changed since. WAGs are no longer bound by the sartorial shackles of gaudy garments and trashy-chic attire. Oh no, the new wave of WAGS who have come out in support of their beaus during the Euros have much more palatable wardrobes, dripping in designer goodies from bikinis to Birkins.

Leading the polished platoon this year are It-girls Tolami Benson, Sasha Attwood and Megan Pickford, all of whom have debuted covetable looks us mere mortals could only dream of. From rare vintage Chanel arm candy to monogrammed bucket hats, personalised motocross jackets and opulent jewels, there isn’t much ground these ladies haven’t covered consumption-wise.

The latest WAG era has seen UK searches on Pinterest for ‘wag life aesthetic’ increase by 2.5 times over the past three months, while searches for 'football wag aesthetic’ have increased by 80 per cent and ‘football top outfit women’ are up by 65 per cent as football fans are on the search for their next outfit to wear when cheering on the England team.

The WAGs magic fashion formula you ask? That’s the big question.

Jenna Waller, Head of Fashion at Pinterest UK says, “As the football season gets well underway, we’re seeing people head to the platform in search of iconic fits inspired by England’s WAGs. From vintage football tank tops to oversized sunglasses, people are channelling inner style nostalgia.”

Discover how to tap into true WAG style and kickstart your football fashion era in style.

10 things you need to get the ultimate WAG look:

Van Cleef & Arpels Jewellery Adored by WAGS across the board, Van Cleef & Arpels is a footballing-chic essential. Jack Grealish and his influencer girlfriend Sasha Attwood are notable fans, regularly showcasing their glimmering (not to mention generous) stash of Van Cleef gems on social media.

Hermès Birkin 35 Handbag Owned by Luke Shaw's partner Anouska Santos and Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Pickford, the lavish, ribbon-clad Hermès Birkin 35 Handbag is an extravagant WAG identifier. Secondhand editions are valued at £20,000-£30,000, ensuring they are a highly exclusive pick.



© Christina Pahnke - sampics England Shirt Are you even a true WAG if you don't own a customised England shirt? Take notes from long-time WAGs Megan Pickford, Fern Maguire and others by adding a patriotic shirt to your online shopping basket.

© Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA Personalised Motocross Jacket Take style tips from newcomer WAG Tolami Benson, who debuted a custom motocross jacket in honour of her beau Bukayo Saka during the Euros 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England.

Monogrammed Dior Inject your WAG wardrobe with a sprinkling of monogrammed Dior to achieve a truly authentic pitch-side aesthetic. Regularly documented on social media by Connor Gallagher's girlfriend Aine May, the luxury print is a common denominator in the wardrobe of England players' partners.

Vintage Chanel Handbag A default choice of WAGS such as Kate Kane, Sasha Attwood and Aine May, vintage Chanel arm candy is firmly intertwined within the DNA of WAG style.

Loewe Anagram Tank Top £325 for a tank top? Not a problem for style-savvy WAGS. The ubiquitous garment isn't only popular on the FROW, but also among England's trend-trailing WAGS such as Ellie Anderson, partner of Ollie Watkins.

Designer Bucket Hats Be it Chanel, Prada or Miu Miu, a designer bucket hat is a fully-fledged WAG staple. A necessity for sun-soaked, luxury holidays in Dubai or the Maldives. Matching Chanel Sandals preferable.

Miu Miu Sunglasses Miu Miu is a household name among footballers and their highly stylish sweethearts. Chunky tortoiseshell shades by the Italian fashion house have proven to be particular popular among modern day WAGS.