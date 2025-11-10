Dua Lipa is a space-age vision in metallic corset

The return of space-age style wasn’t on our 2025 bingo cards, but Dua Lipa has ensured that the trend is at the forefront of our minds as we see the year out. The singer is currently lapping up the South American leg of her Radical Optimism Tour, taking to the stage in Argentina on Saturday night to perform her beloved hits.

For the evening bash, which took place in Buenos Aires, the star stepped out in a metallic corset crafted from reflective silver panels. Featuring a sculptural bustier design, lingerie-inspired strap detailing and criss-crossing lace-up effects, the dazzling piece made for the perfect on-stage piece.

The corset was paired with some matching knee-high boots, cut from the same disco-ready material with a point-toe structure. The singer tied the look together with some fishnet tights, a glowing makeup blend and a sweeping blowout - her silky raven hair cascading down her back. She flashed a glimpse of a neutral manicure, allowing all eyes to fall on her resplendent, reference-heavy attire.

Styled by Lorenzo Posocco, Dua's right-hand man, the look paid homage to the space-age style of the 1960s. Championed by designers such as Paco Rabanne, Pierre Cardin, André Courrèges, and Thierry Mugler, futuristic dress codes held a mirror up to the zeitgeist - reflecting the tension of the political climate of the Cold War.

© Getty Images for ABA Dua Lipa dazzled in silver during a concert as part of the 'Radical Optimism Tour' in Buenos Aires

The arms race between the United States and the Soviet Union prompted widespread interest in space, with both sides competing for military and nuclear supremacy.

This was a mood encapsulated by the fashion of the time - with geometric silhouettes, clean lines, the use of synthetic materials like PVC and plastic, metallic colourways, heavyweight paillettes and heeled go-go boots coming to visually represent the era.

The star took to social media to share her unmissable look, writing: “2 nights at river plate !!! hit this stadium run running!!!!!! amo cada momento.” She also included a sneak peek at additional looks worn during the performance, including a dramatic floor-length black faux fur coat layered over a twinkling black bodysuit and tights.