Dua Lipa sets the internet ablaze in glittering backless dress The BRIT Award 2023 nominee relived the moment of her most divisive dress to date

Dua Lipa is the disco queen of our generation and her 90s-inspired fits, eye for vintage style and penchant for glittering micro dresses have become synonymous with her sartorial identity.

On Wednesday, the Sweetest Pie singer delighted her fans with a series of throwback snaps on her Instagram Story in honour of a friend's birthday. Amongst her sweet selfies, Dua added a photo from New Year's Eve, in which she rocked a crystal-embellished halter neck Ludovic de Saint Sermin dress in an iridescent hue.

WATCH: Look back at Dua Lipa's empowering Grammy Awards win

Loading the player...

It's not the first time we've seen Dua serve disco-ball realness. The Grammy Award-winning star, who is also nominated for a BRIT this year, previously rocked the dazzling mini dress to ring in the New Year - and it has the most jaw-dropping backless design.

In case you missed it, Dua caused a serious stir back in December when she revealed her showgirl-inspired frock features a seriously low-cut back. So low in fact, it displays her underwear, of which the British-Albanian star rocked a simple white thong. Keep scrolling to see...

Dua shared a sweet snap in her sparkling disco dress

Dua's daring dress proved divisive amongst her fans, who penned their polarising comments beneath the singer's post. "LOVE," commented one fan, as another wrote: "You are unreal my queen."

"Is this a good example to set for being a pop star?" asked a concerned fan, while another penned: "I wish you wouldn't contribute to the hypersexualisation of women."

MORE WILD OUTFITS: 11 most jaw-dropping BRIT Awards outfits of all time: Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner & more

The pop princess raised eyebrows with her thong-baring ensemble

Love it or hate it, there's no denying Dua looked stunning in her Barbiecore getup, made all the more mesmerising with a pair of thigh-high pink heeled boots.

What is Dua Lipa doing now?

Dua appears to be taking some time out of the spotlight following a 10-month touring stint with her Future Nostalgia World Tour. The Don't Start Now hitmaker kickstarted her tour on 9 February 2022 in Miami, performing to audiences across the globe in North America, Europe, Latin America and Oceania, before finishing up in November in Tirana.

New music appears to be on the horizon for the disco-pop sweetheart, who teased the release of her third studio album whilst still on tour.

Dua finished up 2022 with a final performance in Tirana

Speaking to Wall Street Journa l about her next project, Dua revealed: "It's just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from Future Nostalgia."

No official date has been set for Dua's next album release, but we're sure it will drop for 2023. "I've done a big chunk of writing: It’s starting to take shape; I've got a lot of it recorded," added Dua.

READ NEXT: Dua Lipa and bikini-clad girlfriends make temperatures rise during lavish yacht party

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.