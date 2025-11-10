Meghan Markle broke this one fashion rule for date night with Prince Harry

There are very few people in this world who can break a well-known fashion rule and make it look utterly chic, and it seems Meghan Markle is on the list.

On Saturday night, the Duchess of Sussex proved that sometimes rules are clearly meant to be broken, styling an unlikely colour pairing to attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday night.

The former actress and mother of two was spotted attending the lavish event with her husband, Prince Harry, posing for a selection of snaps alongside tennis star and close friend Serena Williams. As far as date night dressing goes, Meghan Markle knows a thing or two about nailing effortless glamour.

© Getty Images for Baby2Baby Meghan was all smiles to pose with Serena Williams inside the gala

Opting for a custom Balenciaga gown for the occasion, Meghan radiated sleek, chic prowess. The long sleeve ensemble featured a dark tophalf, complete with a high neckline, while the draped skirt in jet black came complete with a thigh-high slit up one side.

Though the colourways are only slightly different, the mismatched colours added an extra element of depth to the dreamy dress.

© Getty Images for Baby2Baby In different lighting, Meghans outfit almost looks all-black

Adding an added layer of glamour to the date-night look, Meghan added a pair of bow-adorned black strappy heels, a matching velvet bag and gold earrings - all from Italian accessories house, Aquazzura.

For hair and makeup, the Duchess wore her long brunette locks up in a slick back bun, the perfect style to accent her face card and allow all emphasis to be on her dangly gold earrings. She left her makeup glowy and natural, a simple black winged liner look sitting pretty on her eyes and a touch of nude gloss on her lips.

© GC Images Victoria Beckham loves to style navy and black togetther

Meghan is in good company when it comes to other A-Lister names who love styling black and navy tones together. Victoria Beckham, the Queen of sleek suiting styles, is a major stan of the combo, often seen in tailored trousers and knitwear looks.

Much like styling red with pink, pairing navy and black, or different shades of black together, is a fashion faux pas that’s clearly redundant when done right.