Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle broke this one fashion rule for date night with Prince Harry
Subscribe
Meghan Markle broke this one fashion rule for date night with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle broke this one fashion rule for date night with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex was seen attending the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday night in custom Balenciaga

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the 2024 CHLA Gala held at the L.A. Live Event Deck on October 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Variety via Getty Images
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

There are very few people in this world who can break a well-known fashion rule and make it look utterly chic, and it seems Meghan Markle is on the list. 

On Saturday night, the Duchess of Sussex proved that sometimes rules are clearly meant to be broken, styling an unlikely colour pairing to attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday night. 

The former actress and mother of two was spotted attending the lavish event with her husband, Prince Harry, posing for a selection of snaps alongside tennis star and close friend Serena Williams. As far as date night dressing goes, Meghan Markle knows a thing or two about nailing effortless glamour. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Serena Williams attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California© Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Meghan was all smiles to pose with Serena Williams inside the gala

Opting for a custom Balenciaga gown for the occasion, Meghan radiated sleek, chic prowess. The long sleeve ensemble featured a dark tophalf, complete with a high neckline, while the draped skirt in jet black came complete with a thigh-high slit up one side. 

Though the colourways are only slightly different, the mismatched colours added an extra element of depth to the dreamy dress.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Serena Williams and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.© Getty Images for Baby2Baby
In different lighting, Meghans outfit almost looks all-black

Adding an added layer of glamour to the date-night look, Meghan added a pair of bow-adorned black strappy heels, a matching velvet bag and gold earrings - all from Italian accessories house, Aquazzura. 

For hair and makeup, the Duchess wore her long brunette locks up in a slick back bun, the perfect style to accent her face card and allow all emphasis to be on her dangly gold earrings. She left her makeup glowy and natural, a simple black winged liner look sitting pretty on her eyes and a touch of nude gloss on her lips. 

Victoria Beckham is seen leaving her hotel on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France© GC Images
Victoria Beckham loves to style navy and black togetther

Meghan is in good company when it comes to other A-Lister names who love styling black and navy tones together. Victoria Beckham, the Queen of sleek suiting styles, is a major stan of the combo, often seen in tailored trousers and knitwear looks. 

Much like styling red with pink, pairing navy and black, or different shades of black together, is a fashion faux pas that’s clearly redundant when done right. 

Other Topics
More Culture
See more
Read More