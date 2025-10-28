Inside Meghan Markle's Noughties handbag collection

The Noughties were a dark time for fashion. Low-rise jeans were flung together with sequinned slogan tops, baker boy caps and thick Concho belts - pieces which still saturate the shelves of high street stores (cough, Urban Outfitters) today.

Handbags also took the hit. Glitzy buckles, fringed tassels, monogram and XL slouchy silhouettes became the arm candy of the rich and famous, putting Y2K style on the map. Brands such as Coach, Guess, DKNY and Paul’s Boutique were the hottest names of the market, enticing millennials with their iconically kitsch designs.

It seems that even royalty couldn’t avoid the lure of nostalgic Noughties aesthetics. Meghan Markle, AKA the Duchess of Sussex, was a big fan of 00s-inspired accessories back in her acting heyday. The former Hollywood insider frequently hit the red carpet clasping must-see Y2K bags, ranging from clutches to crossbodies and more.

Luxury labels spanning Marc Jacobs, Prada and Louis Vuitton formed the foundation of her wardrobe, proving her pre-existing sartorial prowess before meeting Prince Harry and entering royal life.

Flick back the fashion history pages and discover the then-TV star’s top Noughties handbags below.

Meghan Markle's Best 00s Bags:

Coach Chic Spotted at the 6th Annual 'What a Pair' Benefit Dinner and Auction in 2007, Meghan sported Coach's Madison Phoebe Shoulder Bag featuring a chocolate and cream colourway, gold hardware and tassel detailing.

© Getty Golden Girl Meghan nailed early Aughts style at the ELLE's Women in Television Celebration in 2013. She slipped into a strapless midi number in magenta with contrasting crepe-satin structures, which she paired with a metallic gold clutch. Oh-so Noughties.

© Photo: Getty Images Mirror, Mirror This plunging gold number worn by Meghan in 2015 is a true 2010s classic. Silhouette-skimming, mini cut and metallic, the garment was paired with a sharp-edged mirrored clutch bag with a reflective finish.

© WireImage Marc Jacobs Crossbody The then-actress attended the HBO Luxury Lounge featuring L’Oreal Paris and New Era at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles in 2012. For the event, she strapped a Marc Jacobs crossbody across her white mini bandage dress and blazer.

© FilmMagic Shimmering Statement Championing glossy straightened locks and a plunging party dress, the Suits star turned heads in her violet concoction topped with a shimmering hard shell clutch at a 2012 Golden Globes after party.

© Charley Gallay Lavish Louis Back in the day, the Hollywood insider graced the Some Kind-a Gorgeous Style and Beauty Lounge at the Chateau Marmont sporting a timeless Louis Vuitton Speedy 30 bag.



© Getty White Foldover Meghan arrived at the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards sporting a sleek, straightened hairstyle, a mini white lace-up dress and a matching clutch with a folding flap.



© FilmMagic Golden Glamour Back in 2013, Meghan stepped out in LA for the Weekly Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-party at Chateau Marmont. Serving up the ultimate Noughties look, the actress championed beachwear as partywear in a multicoloured strapless number and a gold spotted accessory.

© FilmMagic Feeling Suede Rewind to 2012 when Duchess Meghan paired her iconic grey bodycon dress with some black heels and a matching clutch in true 2000s style. Cut from suede, it made for a timeless choice.

© FilmMagic Snake Print Polish Opting for her favourite silhouette once again, the star held a snake print clutch as she arrived at the GQ Men Of The Year Party at LA's Chateau Marmont in November 2012.

© Getty Images Prada or Nada Meghan stepped out at the NBC Universal's 70th annual Golden Globe Awards after party clasping a silver Prada purse to match her sparkling mini - futuristic fashion at its finest.



© Janette Pellegrini Blatant Patent The former thespian clasped a patent black piece of arm candy to attend the Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald And BGC at the Cantor Fitzgerald Office back in September 2013.

