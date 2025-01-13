The Noughties were a dark time for fashion. Early Aughts style presented a glorious mishmash of low-rise jeans, tiny handbags, and unapologetic bling. It was a time when velour tracksuits reigned supreme, and logo mania was at its peak, championed by icons such as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

One fame figure we did not expect to fall prey to Y2K was the Duchess of Sussex. That’s right, Meghan was an all-out Noughties fashion follower. Bodycons and all.

Meghan’s acting career in the 2000s began with small roles in popular TV shows like General Hospital and CSI: NY, leading to many a red carpet moment clad in 00s clothing. Her breakthrough came in 2011 when she landed the role of Rachel Zane on the legal drama Suits. Her performance as the ambitious paralegal garnered global attention and solidified her place in both Hollywood and the style sphere.

Mini dresses, stilettos and clutch bags become her kryptonite for public events, spanning New York fashion week to hotly-anticipated premieres.

© Getty Images Before royal life, Meghan was a Noughties It-girl

Considering she came up in the Noughties, it comes as little surprise that her wardrobe is dotted with nostalgic gems.

Discover Meghan Markle’s iconic Noughties wardrobe and enjoy a little flick back through the pages of fashion history. Cue the bandage dresses.

A forensic guide to Meghan Markle’s Noughties style:

© WireImage Tube Chic Back in 2012, Meghan attended the USA Network Upfront 2012 after party sporting a quintessentially 00s tube skirt. In the 2000s, tube skirts were a go-to staple, hugging silhouettes and often paired with heels, crop tops or oversized belts. Perfect for clubbing.

© FilmMagic Pencil Perfection Like tube skirts, pencil dresses are a Noughties relic. Worn for in-office occasions and after-parties alike, these form-fitting garments were beloved by women with a penchant for elegant fashion. Duchess Meghan paired hers with some black heels and a matching clutch, in true 2000s style.

© WireImage for Ink PR Group Bootcut Babe There's a lot of Noughties nostaglia to unpack here. The bootcut jeans, the cropped jacket, the pearls. All-in-all, a thoroughly Y2K outfit, elevated by a statement bag and point-toe kitten heels. A Depop user's dream.

© Getty Images for ELLE Magenta Magic Never underestimate the power of a magenta dress in the early Aughts. Meghan understood the assignment while gracing the scene at the ELLE's Women in Television Celebration in 2013. She slipped into a strapless midi number with contrasting crepe-satin structures. Oh-so Noughties.

© FilmMagic Sundress Splendour Back in 2013, Meghan stepped out in LA for the Weekly Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-party at Chateau Marmont. Serving up the ultimate Noughties look, the actress championed beachwear as partywear in a multicoloured strapless number.



© WireImage Golden Girl It's giving Kate Moss for Topshop and we're here for it. This plunging gold number worn by Meghan in 2015 is a true 2010s classic. Silhouette-skimming, mini cut and metallic? The trifecta.

© Getty Images Hell for Leather Embellished leather jacket? Tick. A-line dress? Tick. Bandage detailing? Tick. A throwback look that ticks all the boxes, Meghan's mini dress and leather jacket combo was the peak of Noughties fashion. Aexa Chung, eat your heart out.

© FilmMagic Halterneck Hero Championing glossy straightened locks and a plunging party dress, the then-Suits star turned heads in her violet concoction at a 2012 Golden Globe after party. Another hue that was plucked from the Y2K history books, this deep shade of purple made for a statement style choice.

© FilmMagic Lavish Lace Yet another early Aughts artefact, the little lace bodycon (preferably with long sleeves) was a piece we all stashed in our questionable club-ready wardrobes. Typically paired with heels that not even a Victoria's Secret runway model could walk in, these dresses were undeniably popular back in the day.

© WireImage T-Shirt Dress Superiority Ah, the T-shirt dress. Worn by teens and adults alike, the style was one of fashion's most versatile. Comfortable and twee, the tee-inspired number packed a punch, especially when teamed with a chunky faux-boho necklace from Topshop's 'Freedom' collection and something of the coral persuasion.