Meghan Markle's latest Armani outfit is a lesson in sophisticated glamour

Yesterday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened a new Navy SEAL Foundation training facility for veterans in San Diego.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened the Warrior Fitness Program West Coast Facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was attended by 250 Naval Special Warfare personnel and their families, in the days leading up to Veteran’s Day on November 11.

For the occasion, former Suits actress and style icon Meghan stepped out in an ensemble that was equally as elegant as it was respectful.

The stylish duchess wore a single-breasted black blazer from Giorgio Armani featuring one glossy button and waist-cinching tailoring to create a flattering, feminine silhouette.

She paired it with an understated black, square-neck top and the matching Armani straight-leg trousers, giving a look that was contemporary yet timeless.

To add a touch of glamour to her look, Meghan pinned a dazzling red poppy to her blazer that glistened when the light hit, drawing attention to her symbolic brooch. Though elevated minimalism is constantly at the top of her style agenda, her all-black look and stunning ornament were wholly appropriate for the occasion.

© Getty Princess Kate adopted the same style agenda yesterday

She finished off with an elegant, sleek low ponytail and diamond stud earrings.

Meghan’s look proved the power of ‘quiet luxury’ - her power suit was perfectly tailored, and a muted-toned outfit from the same colour palette is the perfect formula for looking polished and put-together.

The Princess of Wales put her own spin on the same dress code yesterday to meet with the regiment of the Queen's Dragoon Guards in Dereham for the first time as their colonel-in-chief.

She wore a black double-breasted blazer with statement gold buttons, layered with a black turtleneck and straight-leg trousers.

Two outfits that are equally as stylish as they are appropriate.