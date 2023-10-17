Meghan Markle wore £1,600 worth of iconic Hermès accessories on her Caribbean holiday

The Duchess of Sussex's luxury wardrobe is a force to be reckoned with.

The former Suits actress and wife of Prince Harry has a penchant for elevated, minimalistic dressing and is constantly proving the timelessness of designer accessories - from Dior to Victoria Beckham.

On Monday the 42-year-old stepped off a private jet after a holiday in Canouan - a remote and exclusive island off the coast of St Vincent and the Grenadines with Prince Harry and schooled us in comfort-chic, wearing the most elegant Hermès accessories to elevate her travel outfit.

© Pool/Samir Hussein Meghan's off-duty holiday wardrobe is consistently chic

In images obtained by the Daily Mail, Meghan is seen wearing a plain black bodycon maxi dress with long sleeves, styled up with the French luxury label’s 'Brides de Gala Applique Pique Shawl 140' in blue, wrapped around her neck.

Brides de gala is one of the Hermès' most symbolic designs. In 1957, Robert Dumas (Hermès' former CEO) was struck by the perfect composition that two horse bridles formed when he placed them side by side on the ground. It was then the scarf design was born.

Brides de Gala - Hermès

The £1000 navy scarf is made with 70% cashmere and is perfect for adding interest to an outfit whilst amping up the elegance. Meghan also proved the power of luxury accessories with this belt during the 2023 Invictus Games.

She teamed the look with the Influencer-adored Hermès ‘Oran’ sandals in gold, demonstrating their timelessness (despite perhaps not counting as ‘quiet luxury’). The iconic £570 slip-on sandals boast the ‘H’ cutout with contrast white stitching. Sara Sampaio, Olivia Culpo and Eva Longoria also own the same luxury slip-ons in the same colourway.

Oran Sandals - Hermès

There are two items that Meghan doesn’t leave the house without if the sun is out: her Oran sandals and an ultra-chic off-white boater. From hiking in Montecito paired with Victoria Beckham sunglasses to the stylish stands at Wimbledon, she’s always carrying a neutral-hued straw hat with a contrasting black rim. She carried her boater in her hand and finished off her travel look with oversized black sunglasses.

The Duchess of Sussex, the queen of chic.