Anne Hathaway's retro birthday dress championed the 'underwear as outerwear' trend

Celebrations are in order for one of our favourite fashionistas on the planet - Anne Hathaway. On 12th November, the Hollywood heavyweight celebrates her 43rd birthday, and has been one of our ultimate style muses since her early 2000s heyday. Her fashion agenda has transformed over her career, from uber-girly playful dresses in her The Princess Diaries era, to championing classic Hollywood chic with a contemporary edge as she transitioned into more mature roles in films like The Devil Wears Prada.

On her birthday in 2007, the then-25-year-old attended The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation’s A Magical Evening Gala at NYC’s Marriot Marquis Harlem Room, where she wore a Dolce & Gabbana amethyst-hued midi dress, featuring a delicate black lace trim along the neckline, giving the illusion of a bra and putting the 'underwear as outerwear' trend back on the map long before the It-girls of the 2020's - only further enhanced by the satin material, fitted bodice and structured waist.

© Getty Images Anne Hathaway wore an 'underwear as outerwear' infused dresson her 25th birthday

The mid-length skirt with subtle pleating fell just above knee height - a signature silhouette of the mid-2000s.

She completed the look with Christian Louboutin's “Para La Cruz” heels, a matching black box-shaped clutch bag, statement drop earrings, and silver bangles.

© Getty Images The look was from Dolce & Gabbana

"Her turn as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada cemented her as a fashion icon, thanks to Patricia Field’s impeccable styling - cue the thigh-high Chanel boots and perfectly silky bangs being effortlessly zhuzhed in slow-mo," explained H! Fashion previously.

"Her off-set style is just as impressive. From the blush Prada gown at the 2013 Oscars to her vintage Valentino moment at the 2023 Met Gala, Anne continuously masters red carpet alchemy with quiet confidence. More recently, she's leaned into high-octane, modern glamour, favouring Versace, Valentino, and vintage Chanel - proof that her fashion era is far from over."