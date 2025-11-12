Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anne Hathaway's retro birthday dress championed the 'underwear as outerwear' trend
The Devil Wears Prada actress wore a sultry Dolce & Gabbana dress to celebrate her special day

Anne Hathaway in black tshirt and skirt at God's Love We Deliver 2025 Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine © GC Images
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayDeputy Digital Editor
2 minutes ago
Celebrations are in order for one of our favourite fashionistas on the planet - Anne Hathaway. On 12th November, the Hollywood heavyweight celebrates her 43rd birthday, and has been one of our ultimate style muses since her early 2000s heyday. Her fashion agenda has transformed over her career, from uber-girly playful dresses in her The Princess Diaries era, to championing classic Hollywood chic with a contemporary edge as she transitioned into more mature roles in films like The Devil Wears Prada.

On her birthday in 2007, the then-25-year-old attended The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation’s A Magical Evening Gala at NYC’s Marriot Marquis Harlem Room, where she wore a Dolce & Gabbana amethyst-hued midi dress, featuring a delicate black lace trim along the neckline, giving the illusion of a bra and putting the 'underwear as outerwear' trend back on the map long before the It-girls of the 2020's - only further enhanced by the satin material, fitted bodice and structured waist.

Actress Anne Hathaway attends The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation's "A Magical Evening" Gala at the Marriot Marquis Harlem Room on November 12, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Wintrow/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Anne Hathaway wore an 'underwear as outerwear' infused dresson her 25th birthday

The mid-length skirt with subtle pleating fell just above knee height - a signature silhouette of the mid-2000s.

She completed the look with Christian Louboutin's “Para La Cruz” heels, a matching black box-shaped clutch bag, statement drop earrings, and silver bangles.

Actress Anne Hathaway attends The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation's "A Magical Evening" Gala at the Marriot Marquis Harlem Room on November 12, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Wintrow/Getty Images)© Getty Images
The look was from Dolce & Gabbana

"Her turn as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada cemented her as a fashion icon, thanks to Patricia Field’s impeccable styling - cue the thigh-high Chanel boots and perfectly silky bangs being effortlessly zhuzhed in slow-mo," explained H! Fashion previously.

"Her off-set style is just as impressive. From the blush Prada gown at the 2013 Oscars to her vintage Valentino moment at the 2023 Met Gala, Anne continuously masters red carpet alchemy with quiet confidence. More recently, she's leaned into high-octane, modern glamour, favouring Versace, Valentino, and vintage Chanel - proof that her fashion era is far from over."

