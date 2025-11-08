Anne Hathaway's forgotten sheer 'naked dress' is perfect for autumn 2025

It's fair to say that where Anne Hathaway goes, we certainly follow. The Devil Wears Prada 2 actress has been setting a seriously chic sartorial tone for years. Stepping out in a racy sheer cut out dress covered in flirty black bows and finished with dramatic leather gloves for the Berlinale International Film Festival back in 2023, she commanded the attention of every paparazzi on the red carpet, and 2 years later - we're still utterly obsessed.

The dress is a work of art - a nude base that plays peekaboo beneath the web of sculptural black ribbons, creating that delicious tension between covered and uncovered. This isn't your average naked dress, it's smarter and more sophisticated and loaded with personality.

Anne's spectacular naked dress was courtesy of Valentino, from the Italian fashion house's spring/summer 2023 couture collection. The beauty of this particular naked dress is that there isn't actually much flesh flashing on show, thanks to a nude bodysuit and mesh polka dot underlay.

© Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Anne Hathaway attends the Berlinale International Film Festival 2023

And let's take a moment for the styling. Those sleek, shoulder-length gloves? A genius touch that ramps up the drama while adding a hint of practicality for a winter night out.

Anne wore her hair swept up with soft face framing bangs to give the whole look a playful retro vibe - think Audrey Hepburn meets downtown cool girl. Add in a pair of black pointed heels and you've got a masterclass in how to mix whimsy with sophistication.

© Getty Images Anne Hathaway at the Cannes Film Festival 2023

2025 has been a spectacular year for the naked dress with everyone from Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber to footballer Chloe Kelly having a crack at the seriously cheeky trend.

What was once a daring, barely-there trend has now evolved into a celebration of joy and confidence.

© WireImage Anne Hathaway in her naked dress

This is dressing up, but with a wink and we will absolutely be trying it at this year's Christmas party (sorry HR.)