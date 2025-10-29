Anne Hathaway's red-hot vintage dress is a red carpet dream

As the kids would say, it's 'another day, another slay' from our fashion powerhouse, Anne Hathaway. The 42-year-old actress, recognised for her roles in films such as The Devil Wears Prada, The Princess Diaries and The Idea of You, stepped out on Tuesday at the 2025 WWD Honors in New York City, and her showstopping dress was the red carpet look of the evening.

She oozed vintage glamour in a fiery red gown from Valentino's FW03 Couture collection, giving the Y2K trend a seriously sophisticated overhaul. The dress featured delicate spaghetti straps tied at the shoulders and a fitted, ruched bodice that hugged her frame. Adding an ethereal touch, the skirt flowed into cascading, asymmetrical layers of chiffon, creating a romantic effect. The piece perfectly balanced elegance and playfulness, epitomising Anne's entire vibe.

Anne wore her hair in a voluminous half-up, half-down look - the top featuring a slight bouffant style, for an extra touch of classic red carpet glamour, accompanied by dazzling silver drop earrings and a statement red lip.

© WWD via Getty Images Anne Hathaway stunned at the WWD Honors

"From the blush Prada gown at the 2013 Oscars to her vintage Valentino moment at the 2023 Met Gala, Anne continuously masters red carpet alchemy with quiet confidence," says H! Fashion's fashion features editor Tania Leslau, "More recently, she's leaned into high-octane, modern glamour, favouring Versace, Valentino, and vintage Chanel - proof that her fashion era is far from over."

© Getty Images She stepped out wearing vintage Valentino, with her husband, Adam Shulman

"Whatever the occasion, Anne is always primed to bring a fresh, unexpected designer look to the masses, making her one of fashion’s most exciting forerunners."

Whilst we adore Anne for her personal style agenda, from the red carpet to sitting courtside at basketball games, it was her role as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada that cemented her as a fashion icon.

Luckily for us, filming for the second instalment of the movie is well underway, meaning more iconic on-screen style moments from the people's princess.