CFDA Awards 2025: The best dressed guests on the red carpet

Tonight in New York, the fashion elite are in for quite a treat, as they flock to the American Museum of National History for the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards. Presented by Amazon Fashion, the awards celebrate the very best of American style and the outstanding talent the country has to offer.
This year the nominees range from Wes Gordon's work at Carolina Herrera and Rachel Scott at Diotima (both up for American Womenswear Designer of the Year), to Donatella Versace and Andre Walker who are both honorees at this year's ceremony.
You may also like
At this year's event, Teyana Taylor will be hosting proceedings, and Naomi Campbell and Julianne Moore will be among the many stars handing out the well deserved gongs.
In previous years, we were treated to appearances from the glittering A-list, including Wicked star Cynthia Erivo looking flawless in Zac Posen and Kylie Jenner stealing the spotlight in John Paul Gaultier Couture.
So let's take a look at the best dressed guests at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards so far...
Eiza Gonzalez
Actress Eiza Gonzalez plumped for pillar box red teamed with super smooth locks.
Adela
Singer-songwriter Adela opted for full drama in a checked dress with puffed sleeves, white tights and epic platform boots.
Angel Reese
Angel Reese wore a black sequin mini dress with a dramatic black cape over the top.
Bad Gyal
Spanish singer and songwriter Bad Gyal opted for one of the most incredible jackets we've ever set eyes on.
Kim Shui
Fashion designer Kim Shui opted for bubblegum pink for the fashionable soirée.
Precious Lee
Supermodel Precious Lee looked cooler-than-cool in a sport-inspired dress teamed with bombastic accessories.
Venus Williams
Tennis sensation Venus Williams opted for a black velvet midi dress and matching heels.
Addison Rae
Pop sensation Addison Rae opted for a slinky black number with a smooth side part.
Michelle Williams
Oscar winner Michelle Williams also opted for an one-shoulders dress, in cream with striking black contrasting detai.
Yasmin Devonport
We're calling this the high fashion Elsa look and we wholeheartedly approve.
Isabelle Allain
A gorgeous checked dress for sure, but check out the pointed toes on those heels! Sublime!
Skye Hankey
Skye Hankey also got the shiny memo and opted for a show stopping 3D floral dress.
Carmella Rose
Model Carmella Rose looked sensational in a glittering deep red, one shoulder gown.
Mona Kosar Abdi
Journalist Mona paid homage to everyone's favourite fashion hero Carrie Bradshaw in a newspaper print slip dress.
Rain Spencer
Actress Rain Spencer opted for an incredible liquid-like gown with a high shine finish and sculptural neckline.
Kate Barton
Fashion designer Kate Barton wore a shimmering strapless red dress, but it's her incredible goldfish bag that has captured our attention.
Morgan Riddle
H! Fashion cover girl Morgan Riddle opted for a black dress with peplum detail.
Bridget Pheloung
Hilarious content creator Bridget Pheloung opted for a teal dress with fringed skirt.
Elsa Hosk
Our favourite supermodel oozed old Hollywood glamour in a plunging silver sequinned gown with scarf detail and a curly updo.
Ashtin Earle
We're so pleased it's finally party season and we can embrace sequins once more!
Kamie Crawford
Television host Kamie Crawford was positively shimmering for the event in a bedazzled silver dress.
Trisha Gregory
Chief Brand Officer for Amazon Trisha looked incredible in a dress sporting the motif of 2025 - the polka dot.
BJ Pascual
Photographer BJ Pascual looked resplendent in feathers - we spy a theme!
Claire Sulmers
The Editor-in-Chief of Fashion Bomb Daily looked incredible in a mint green floor length dress with ginormous feathered neckline.
Jenna Lyons
Long black leather gloves and a matching grey two-piece? Fashion royalty Jenna Lyons pulls it off once again.
Kyle Smith
Kyle Smith looked chicer than chic in top-to-toe black.
Jenny Freshwater
Amazon Fashion President Jenny Freshwater looked gorgeous in a sumptuous chocolate silk gown with scarf detail.