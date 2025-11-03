Skip to main contentSkip to footer
CFDA Awards 2025: The best dressed guests on the red carpet
The American Museum of Natural History saw a number of head-turning looks at this year's ceremony

Image© AFP via Getty Images
Clare Pennington
Clare PenningtonHello Fashion Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Tonight in New York, the fashion elite are in for quite a treat, as they flock to the American Museum of National History for the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards. Presented by Amazon Fashion, the awards celebrate the very best of American style and the outstanding talent the country has to offer. 

This year the nominees range from Wes Gordon's work at Carolina Herrera and Rachel Scott at Diotima (both up for American Womenswear Designer of the Year), to Donatella Versace and Andre Walker who are both honorees at this year's ceremony. 

At this year's event, Teyana Taylor will be hosting proceedings, and Naomi Campbell and Julianne Moore will be among the many stars handing out the well deserved gongs. 

In previous years, we were treated to appearances from the glittering A-list,  including Wicked star Cynthia Erivo looking flawless in Zac Posen and Kylie Jenner stealing the spotlight in John Paul Gaultier Couture. 

So let's take a look at the best dressed guests at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards so far...

Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History wearing a bright red dress with big sleeves, a red bag and nude heels© AFP via Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez

Actress Eiza Gonzalez plumped for pillar box red teamed with super smooth locks.

Slovak singer Adela attends the CFDA Fashion Awards and poses on the red carpet wearing an oversized checked dress with long train, white tights and knee high boots.© AFP via Getty Images

Adela

Singer-songwriter Adela opted for full drama in a checked dress with puffed sleeves, white tights and epic platform boots.

Angel Reese at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing a black strapless dress and matching cape© Variety via Getty Images

Angel Reese

Angel Reese wore a black sequin mini dress with a dramatic black cape over the top.

Bad Gyal attends the CFDA Fashion Awards wearing a black sequin jacket, black mini skirt, black high heels and a fluffy black bag© AFP via Getty Images

Bad Gyal

Spanish singer and songwriter Bad Gyal opted for one of the most incredible jackets we've ever set eyes on.

Kim Shui attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History wearing a pink mini dress with long train and mesh detail© Getty Images

Kim Shui

Fashion designer Kim Shui opted for bubblegum pink for the fashionable soirée.

Precious Lee attends the 2025 CFDA Awards wearing a sporty inspired dress and long black feather boa© Getty Images

Precious Lee

Supermodel Precious Lee looked cooler-than-cool in a sport-inspired dress teamed with bombastic accessories.

Venus Williams attends the 2025 CFDA Awards in a black sequin dress and black heels© Getty Images

Venus Williams

Tennis sensation Venus Williams opted for a black velvet midi dress and matching heels.

US singer Addison Rae attends the CFDA wearing a black dress with plunging neckline© AFP via Getty Images

Addison Rae

Pop sensation Addison Rae opted for a slinky black number with a smooth side part.

Michelle Williams attends the CFDA Awards in a cream off the shoulder dress with black panel and black accessories.© Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Oscar winner Michelle Williams also opted for an one-shoulders dress, in cream with striking black contrasting detai.

Yasmin Devonport attends the 2025 CFDA Awards and poses on the red carpet in a baby blue strapless dress with sequin detail© WireImage

Yasmin Devonport

We're calling this the high fashion Elsa look and we wholeheartedly approve.

Isabelle Allain attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History wearing a draped blue checked midi dress with heels© WireImage

Isabelle Allain

A gorgeous checked dress for sure, but check out the pointed toes on those heels! Sublime!

Skye Hankey attends the CFDA 2025 Awards and poses in a gold sequinned gown with her hands on her hips© AFP via Getty Images

Skye Hankey

Skye Hankey also got the shiny memo and opted for a show stopping 3D floral dress.

Carmella Rose© AFP via Getty Images

Carmella Rose

Model Carmella Rose looked sensational in a glittering deep red, one shoulder gown. 

Mona Kosar Abdi attends the 2025 CFDA Awards in a newspaper print dress© Getty Images

Mona Kosar Abdi

Journalist Mona paid homage to everyone's favourite fashion hero Carrie Bradshaw in a newspaper print slip dress.

Rain Spencer attends the 2025 CFDA Awards wearing an off the shoulder black dress in a shimmering liquid like fabric© Getty Images

Rain Spencer

Actress Rain Spencer opted for an incredible liquid-like gown with a high shine finish and sculptural neckline.

Kate Barton attends the 2025 CFDA Awards wearing a strapless red shimmering dress© Getty Images

Kate Barton

Fashion designer Kate Barton wore a shimmering strapless red dress, but it's her incredible goldfish bag that has captured our attention.

Morgan Riddle attends the 2025 CFDA Awards wearing a black peplum dress with diamante detail. © Getty Images

Morgan Riddle

H! Fashion cover girl Morgan Riddle opted for a black dress with peplum detail.

Brigette Pheloung at the 2025 CFDAs wearing a teal dress with fringed skirt© Getty Images

Bridget Pheloung

Hilarious content creator Bridget Pheloung opted for a teal dress with fringed skirt. 

Elsa Hosk attends the 2025 CFDA Awards in a plunging sequin silver gown with scarf detail© Getty Images

Elsa Hosk

Our favourite supermodel oozed old Hollywood glamour in a plunging silver sequinned gown with scarf detail and a curly updo. 

Ashtin Earle attends the 2025 CFDA Awards in a black sequin dress with long sleeves© WireImage

Ashtin Earle

We're so pleased it's finally party season and we can embrace sequins once more! 

Kamie Crawford attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History and poses on the red carpet in a floor length silver dress© Getty Images

Kamie Crawford

Television host Kamie Crawford was positively shimmering for the event in a bedazzled silver dress. 

: Trisha Gregory attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History wearing a white halterneck floor length dress with embellished polka dot detail, teamed with black accessories© WireImage

Trisha Gregory

Chief Brand Officer for Amazon Trisha looked incredible in a dress sporting the motif of 2025 - the polka dot. 

: BJ Pascual attends the 2025 CFDA Awards and poses on the red carpet in a feathered top and wide leg trouers© Getty Images

BJ Pascual

Photographer BJ Pascual looked resplendent in feathers - we spy a theme! 

Claire Sulmers attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History in a mint green floor length dress with huge feathered neckline© WireImage

Claire Sulmers

The Editor-in-Chief of Fashion Bomb Daily looked incredible in a mint green floor length dress with ginormous feathered neckline.  

Jenna Lyons at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing a grey matching shirt and trousers with long black gloves© WWD via Getty Images

Jenna Lyons

Long black leather gloves and a matching grey two-piece? Fashion royalty Jenna Lyons pulls it off once again. 

Kyle Smith at the 2025 CFDAs posing on the red carpet in a black ensemble head to toe© Getty Images

Kyle Smith

Kyle Smith looked chicer than chic in top-to-toe black. 

Jenny Freshwater wears a long chocolate brown silk dress with scarf detail on the red carpet© WireImage

Jenny Freshwater

Amazon Fashion President Jenny Freshwater looked gorgeous in a sumptuous chocolate silk gown with scarf detail. 

