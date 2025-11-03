CFDA Awards 2025: The best dressed guests on the red carpet

Tonight in New York, the fashion elite are in for quite a treat, as they flock to the American Museum of National History for the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards. Presented by Amazon Fashion, the awards celebrate the very best of American style and the outstanding talent the country has to offer.

This year the nominees range from Wes Gordon's work at Carolina Herrera and Rachel Scott at Diotima (both up for American Womenswear Designer of the Year), to Donatella Versace and Andre Walker who are both honorees at this year's ceremony.

At this year's event, Teyana Taylor will be hosting proceedings, and Naomi Campbell and Julianne Moore will be among the many stars handing out the well deserved gongs.

In previous years, we were treated to appearances from the glittering A-list, including Wicked star Cynthia Erivo looking flawless in Zac Posen and Kylie Jenner stealing the spotlight in John Paul Gaultier Couture.

So let's take a look at the best dressed guests at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards so far...

© AFP via Getty Images Eiza Gonzalez Actress Eiza Gonzalez plumped for pillar box red teamed with super smooth locks.

© AFP via Getty Images Adela Singer-songwriter Adela opted for full drama in a checked dress with puffed sleeves, white tights and epic platform boots.

© Variety via Getty Images Angel Reese Angel Reese wore a black sequin mini dress with a dramatic black cape over the top.



© AFP via Getty Images Bad Gyal Spanish singer and songwriter Bad Gyal opted for one of the most incredible jackets we've ever set eyes on.

© Getty Images Kim Shui Fashion designer Kim Shui opted for bubblegum pink for the fashionable soirée.

© Getty Images Precious Lee Supermodel Precious Lee looked cooler-than-cool in a sport-inspired dress teamed with bombastic accessories.

© Getty Images Venus Williams Tennis sensation Venus Williams opted for a black velvet midi dress and matching heels.

© AFP via Getty Images Addison Rae Pop sensation Addison Rae opted for a slinky black number with a smooth side part.

© Getty Images Michelle Williams Oscar winner Michelle Williams also opted for an one-shoulders dress, in cream with striking black contrasting detai.

© WireImage Yasmin Devonport We're calling this the high fashion Elsa look and we wholeheartedly approve.

© WireImage Isabelle Allain A gorgeous checked dress for sure, but check out the pointed toes on those heels! Sublime!

© AFP via Getty Images Skye Hankey Skye Hankey also got the shiny memo and opted for a show stopping 3D floral dress.



© AFP via Getty Images Carmella Rose Model Carmella Rose looked sensational in a glittering deep red, one shoulder gown.

© Getty Images Mona Kosar Abdi Journalist Mona paid homage to everyone's favourite fashion hero Carrie Bradshaw in a newspaper print slip dress.

© Getty Images Rain Spencer Actress Rain Spencer opted for an incredible liquid-like gown with a high shine finish and sculptural neckline.

© Getty Images Kate Barton Fashion designer Kate Barton wore a shimmering strapless red dress, but it's her incredible goldfish bag that has captured our attention.

© Getty Images Morgan Riddle H! Fashion cover girl Morgan Riddle opted for a black dress with peplum detail.

© Getty Images Bridget Pheloung Hilarious content creator Bridget Pheloung opted for a teal dress with fringed skirt.

© Getty Images Elsa Hosk Our favourite supermodel oozed old Hollywood glamour in a plunging silver sequinned gown with scarf detail and a curly updo.

© WireImage Ashtin Earle We're so pleased it's finally party season and we can embrace sequins once more!

© Getty Images Kamie Crawford Television host Kamie Crawford was positively shimmering for the event in a bedazzled silver dress.

© WireImage Trisha Gregory Chief Brand Officer for Amazon Trisha looked incredible in a dress sporting the motif of 2025 - the polka dot.

© Getty Images BJ Pascual Photographer BJ Pascual looked resplendent in feathers - we spy a theme!

© WireImage Claire Sulmers The Editor-in-Chief of Fashion Bomb Daily looked incredible in a mint green floor length dress with ginormous feathered neckline.

© WWD via Getty Images Jenna Lyons Long black leather gloves and a matching grey two-piece? Fashion royalty Jenna Lyons pulls it off once again.

© Getty Images Kyle Smith Kyle Smith looked chicer than chic in top-to-toe black.