Bella Hadid debuts her blondest hair yet in red lingerie at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid has officially entered her bombshell era. Making her return to the Victoria’s Secret runway, the supermodel unveiled a striking new look: long, glossy blonde hair that is straight out of the early 2000s. The transformation, crafted by celebrity colourist Jacob Schwartz, was described on Instagram as a “000’s blonde” - and it's the perfect autumn transitional shade. Paired with a scarlet lingerie set and matching robe, the supermodel's look was like a love letter to the glamorous icons who defined that era - think Gisele Bündchen or Jennifer Anniston in her 'Rachel' era.

© Variety via Getty Images Bella Hadid stuns with a golden blonde shade

Bella normally rocks her signature brunette locks, but in recent months, she's turned to the blonde side. She's opted for blonde highlights and deeper tones of the hue, but this is the bright transformation we've been waiting for. The gorgeous shade sways towards a honey champagne base, with subtle golden tones, and it definitely popped on the runway. Jacob finished her new look with bouncy, face-framing layers and that iconic VS bombshell curl - it’s utter perfection.

© FilmMagic The model stunned in red satin lingerie

It almost leans towards the trending Sunflower Blonde hair shade, but with a caramel twist. This hue is actually inspired by the rich colour of yellow sunflower petals; it merges buttery gold and soft caramel to create a layered blonde appearance. Expert hairstylist Tom Smith previously shared his thoughts on the re-emergence of the popular colour this year on Instagram. He said: "Sunflower Blonde is still raining supreme. I can't actually believe that I'm still talking about sunflower blonde almost a year on, it's bright, glowy and warm just like bottled sunshine. Perfect for adding radiance even when the weather is grey - and it's not going anywhere."





If you want to replicate this look, according to the experts, you have to maintain it, so reach for regular gloss treatments to keep the vibrancy and prevent brassiness.

Bella has never shied away from a beauty transformation - from her rich brunette to her recent caramel phase - but this blonde moment might just be her boldest yet. It’s so nostalgic but still cool and on-trend. This is the kind of look that makes you want to instantly go to the salon for an autumn hair refresh.