Rihanna redefines maternity fashion on Cannes red carpet amid third pregnancy  

Rihanna was in her element as she stepped out onto the Cannes Film Festival red carpet with her partner A$AP Rocky on Monday night, proving that her head-turning maternity outfits were back in full force.

The mother of two announced that she was pregnant with her third child at the Met Gala earlier in May, looking incredible in a custom Marc Jacobs look that perfectly matched the night's theme.

Baby on board

© Variety via Getty Images The couple looked so loved up on the Cannes red carpet

Rihanna continued to prove she was the queen of maternity style as she walked the red carpet ahead of the screening of Rocky's film Highest 2 Lowest.

The pair looked so loved up at the prestigious film festival, with the rapper hugging his partner of over five years from behind and glowing with pride at her growing baby bump.

The beauty mogul wore a ruffled blue dress with a high neckline and a hip cutout, complete with a chic updo and strappy heels. She accessorized with diamond earrings and chunky diamond rings, while her partner looked suave in a black suit and black sunglasses with gold earrings.

© Getty Images The 37-year-old looked stunning in the blue dress

Rihanna and Rocky already share two sons, RZA and Riot, and couldn't be more excited to welcome their third child together.

"It feels amazing, you know," the father of two told the AP at the Met Gala. "It's time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I'm glad everybody's happy for us 'cause we definitely happy, you know."

"Honestly, it's a blessing nonetheless," he added. "Because you know how like some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people. But we've been seeing love for the most part. And we real receptive to that and appreciate that, you know what I mean? That's love. Love is love."

© WireImage Rihanna shared how "excited" she was to welcome her baby

On the same night, the "Umbrella" singer opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the emotions she has cycled through since her pregnancy began.

"I'm good, shockingly feeling okay, and not too overwhelmed at the moment," she explained. "At first, I was kind of like, tired, but I'm excited."

Lucky in love

© Getty The couple have been together since 2019

Rihanna previously opened up about finding the perfect partner in Rocky, revealing that he was a wonderful father to their two children.

"The only thing that I knew I wanted, or that I could imagine, was motherhood. I didn't know how it would come, but it is the best part of my journey so far. Everything else was a surprise," she told Interview magazine.

"In previous relationships, I tried and tried and tried my best, and you still feel like it's not enough."

© @badgalriri She debuted her first baby bump in typical bold style

She continued: "So when someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you're worthy of being the mother of their kids, it's a great feeling. I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad."

The star debuted her pregnancy with baby RZA in 2022 while walking through New York City, and announced her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl Half Time show performance in her typical bold style.

