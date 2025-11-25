Kaia Gerber borrows Margot Robbie’s exact naked dress in 2025’s boldest fashion power play

Back in September, Margot Robbie stepped out for the UK premiere of her latest onscreen project, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in London - a moment that marked the pinnacle of the ongoing ‘naked dress’ trend.

The look was a stand-out style moment of 2025. The dress, which hailed from Armani Privé's spring/summer 2025 collection, featured a heavily embellished patchwork of ornate beading, sequins, pearls, and embroidered floral-paisley motifs, creating a tapestry-like effect across the entire fabric.

Fine spaghetti straps and a low scooped back with jewel-dotted detailing webbed across made for a sleek, contemporary take on couture dressing.

Considering the craftsmanship and sheer beauty of the garment, it comes as little surprise that it wasn’t ready to head back to the Armani archives just yet.

On Monday, Vanity Fair shared a fresh new shoot starring Kaia Gerber. Styled by Eli Russell Linnetz with hair and makeup by Bryce Scarlett and Nina Park, the model dazzled in Margot’s SS25 piece by the Italian fashion house.

Signifying the power of old school Hollywood style, Kaia’s resplendent look added to an evergreen list of stars tapping into barely-there aesthetics.

Despite the outlawing of the look at Cannes, which was deemed by many as a subtle weaponisation of the female body, fashion lovers doubled down on the naked dress trend - positioning the aesthetic as the sartorial empowerment of the female body.

© Getty Images Margot Robbie wearing a custom Armani sheer dress embellished with crystals

Yet, this was far from the start of fashion’s love for nudity - which might seem somewhat oxymoronic. Since the 1960s, when the sexual revolution, second-wave feminism, and counterculture challenged conservative ideals, fashion and nudity have enjoyed a long-established relationship.

From the rise of the bikini to topless sunbathing in Europe and the prevalence of nude scenes in art and film, the body itself became a cultural statement. Designers such as Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Tom Ford later wove nudity into their work - balancing sensuality with shock to push fashion’s boundaries ever further.

Look - if both Kaia and Margot back naked dressing, then who are we to disagree?