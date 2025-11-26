How to take the best photos ever for your next profile picture

Whether you’re refreshing your LinkedIn, soft-launching a new project or simply tired of recycling the same three selfies from 2019, the perfect profile photo has never felt more important.

And while smartphone snaps still have their place, a growing number of us are turning to photographers and self-portrait studios for something more professional and elevated.

One such space is POSE Studio, where the H! Fashion team recently had our team headshots taken. The London-based self-portrait concept where clients take their own photos using a mirror-hidden camera and remote control. To understand why this format is suddenly everywhere - and how to actually take a great headshot - we spoke to Naya Ellis, Creative Director at POSE, whose insights reveal a shift in how people want to show up online.

A New Kind of Headshot:

Naya says POSE was created for people who love good portraits but dread the self-consciousness of traditional photography. “We created POSE for people who love the idea of having beautiful portraits but often feel uneasy or self-conscious in front of a photographer,” she explains. “POSE offers a completely different experience… There’s no one behind the camera, so you can move freely, explore your emotions, and capture moments that feel real and personal.”

© POSE Studio The power of a monochrome moment: sleek black tailoring, knee-high boots, and the kind of cool confidence that belongs on a masthead. - Clare Pennington, Editor

This self-led format appears to be resonating with clients looking for authenticity rather than perfection. “Many of our clients tell us that after their session, they not only love their photos but also feel more confident being photographed in general,” she adds.

In practice, the setup is surprisingly simple: a full-length mirror with a hidden camera, flattering lighting, and a remote control. “It’s a completely private space - no one is watching, directing, or judging,” says Naya. “Without the pressure of performing for someone else, people begin to experiment, play, and open up. The photos often feel more honest and alive.”

© POSE Studio A masterclass in minimal-clash: crisp white trousers, structured black blazer, and a pose that quietly steals the whole frame. - Lauren Ramsay, Deputy Digital Editor

This privacy-first approach taps into a wider trend: as consumers become more comfortable creating content themselves, professional-grade DIY spaces are becoming increasingly appealing. While the studio welcomes everyone from creative freelancers to couples celebrating milestones, Naya says many people come for a confidence reset.

“Many of our clients come to celebrate meaningful moments… We also see clients using their portraits professionally - for LinkedIn profiles, creative portfolios, websites, or personal branding.” One story in particular stuck with her: “A client came in saying she only needed ten minutes - just one photo for a magazine article. But an hour later, she asked if she could stay a little longer because she was having so much fun.”

© POSE Studio The power tie is back - and Aaliyah understood the assignment. Menswear-inspired tailoring meets megawatt smile in this striking monochrome portrait. - Aaliyah Harry, Beauty Writer

The Process:

Clients are sent prep guides and a Pinterest mood board beforehand, but Naya insists no elaborate planning is needed. “Create a Pinterest board for inspiration… Or don’t prepare at all - just come as you are. That’s always enough.” A typical session lasts one hour - long enough to switch outfits and try different moods without the pressure of a conventional shoot.

© POSE Studio Olivia Lower's laid-back jumpsuit and a clean studio backdrop prove that the best profile photos don’t need bells and whistles - just confidence, good lighting, and a great chair.

The studio offers two contrasting spaces, each producing a very different result. “The white space feels bright, modern, and minimal… The black space feels more cinematic and intimate,” Naya explains. “We usually suggest choosing the one that reflects your mood or the story you want to tell.”

The Most Common Mistake: Trying Too Hard

If your previous headshots looked… tense, you’re not alone.

“The most common mistake is trying to look ‘perfect,’” says Naya. “The best portraits happen when you relax and stop performing for the camera.”

© POSE Studio Proof that even the chicest teams don’t take themselves too seriously. - Aaliyah Harry, Lauren Ramsay, Tania Leslau & Orion Scott

This applies across all platforms:

LinkedIn - calm, approachable confidence

Instagram - lighter, expressive, personality-driven

Personal branding - open posture, natural expression

“Authentic energy is what people notice first,” she adds.

Naya is clear that over-editing is out. “Editing should highlight what’s already there, not change it… too much retouching takes away what makes it real.” Likewise distraction-free visuals are dominating profile photography. “Clean aesthetics and minimalism without distractions are leading the way. Many are choosing black-and-white classics, timeless and effortlessly stylish.”

© POSE Studio Quiet luxury energy: a sharp blazer, soft glam waves, and the kind of effortless posture that says “I didn’t overthink this" - Social Media Manager, Elizabeth Aminoff

Her golden rule? “Stop worrying about how you should look and focus on how you want to feel - the best photos happen when you’re comfortable, confident, and present in the moment.”

How to Take the Perfect Profile Photo - According to POSE Studio:

Prioritise presence over perfection. Relax your expression, breathe, and aim for natural confidence - not a forced “camera smile.” Choose clean, simple backgrounds. Distraction-free settings allow your face to stand out, especially in a tiny digital thumbnail. Use flattering, even lighting. Avoid harsh shadows; soft light instantly elevates your image. Pick outfits you genuinely feel good in. Comfort shows in the face and posture - more than any filter can.

© POSE Studio Cool-girl composure and a laid back posture that says "yes, this is my good side" - Molly Saunders, Design Lead