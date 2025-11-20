Princess Kate just rewore an incredible clutch bag for party season - and you probably missed it

Every year, The Royal Variety Performance is a highlight in the cultural calendar, promising red carpet appearances from the Prince and Princess of Wales in gorgeous evening wear as they drink in the delights of performances which this year included Westlife, Jessie J (who had a sweet moment on the red carpet with Kate) and Icelandic pop sensation Laufey.

All eyes were on the royal couple as they step onto the red carpet and this year, Princess Kate looked incredible in a green velvet dress by German designer Talbot Runhof. Figure skimming with off-the-shoulder detail, the dress was soft yet elegant, and with this cold snap we're having, thanks to the gown's sumptuous fabric, hopefully Kate wasn't too chilly either.

© WireImage Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Royal Variety Performance

Magpies will have undoubtedly clocked the incredible accessories Kate teamed with her sumptuous velvet dress. She plumped for long statement earrings - as she often does for the annual event and a clutch bag, perfect for party season glittering with rhinestones.

But we - and fellow eagle eyed viewers - will have noticed that this isn't the first time Kate has sported this very bag to this particular event. We had a look back through the archive to 2023 for images of Kate rocked the same scene stealing clutch at the Royal Albert Hall.

Back in 2023, she opted for an incredible caped blue dress - rather excitingly this was a custom dress by luxury label Safiyaa. She teamed the gorgeous gown with sparkling earrings and this incredible clutch bag to match.

© WireImage Kate Middleton at the 2023 Royal Variety Performance

The bag itself is by British label Jenny Packham and is called the 'casa' clutch. Shimmering with rhinestones the structured piece is as much jewellery as it is a handbag and hails from the label's SS14 bridal collection.

© Getty Images A closer look at Kate's incredible bag worn at this year's Royal Variety Performance

Kate flawlessly proves that a good clutch bag - especially one glittering with diamanté and perfect for party season - is an sensible buy you'll reach for year after year to breathe new life into your festive ensembles.

Safe to say, we'll be picking one up immediately.