Maya Jama leans into the 'naked dress' trend in bedazzled lace gown

Leave it to Maya Jama to sport the fashion set’s most trending dress aesthetic and make it look utterly effortless. The Love Island host, who is known for her impeccable dress sense both whilst on and off duty, was spotted elevating the iconic ‘naked dress’ trend to all-new high-fashion heights just last week.

For those in festive party mode, you’ll know it’s no easy feat to find an ensemble that's not just practical for the current climate, but also after-dark event-approved.

Luckily for us, Maya's most recent stylistic soirée look is effortless, elegant and easier than ever to recreate at home.

© @mayajama / @annie_reid She styled the dazzling dress over a set of high waisted black briefs

To attend The Business of Fashion Presents VOICES 2025 Gala Dinner and Party at Soho Farmhouse on Thursday last week, the It-Brit turned to British heritage fashion house, Burberry, to dress her for the occasion. Opting for a dazzling long-sleeve black lace dress, complete with statement shimmering floral appliques and beaded fringe hem detailing, the glamorous gown oozed sultry sophistication.

© @mayajama / @annie_reid The leather jacket added an extra element of edge to the elegant ensemble

If you’re a fan of Maya and her wardrobe, you’ll know that nine times out of ten, it’s the accessories that make her ensembles utterly enviable. For an extra layer of warmth, she wore a boxy, oversized leather biker jacket over her luxe lace dress, added a micro mini Burberry bag and a pair of square-toe black boots.

© @mayajama / @annie_reid Maya's glam was the ultimate accessory for the night

For hair and makeup, the 31-year-old left her long dark locks out in a loosely curled style, set in an off-centre side part. Glam-wise, the TV host and presenter kept things natural, leaning into her signature winged liner look, glowy skin and brown satin lipstick.

We needn’t tell you just how popular the ‘naked’ dress trend is at the moment, as it seems like every A-Lister known to man has sported the style in one way or another in recent months. However, Maya has proved that even in the colder weather, the sultry aesthetic can still be a go-to option for party season, just ensure it has long sleeves and you bring a cosy jacket.