Millie Bobby Brown reins in party season in unexpected sweatpants and heels combo

Who said party season dressing needed to involve sparkly sequins, micro hem lengths and dazzling diamond delights? Not Millie Bobby Brown, that's for sure.

Known in the style sphere for her relaxed approach to everyday dressing, the Stranger Things actress just proved that even a cosy tracksuit can be party perfection when styled right.

Posting to Instagram via her namesake fashion label, Florence by Mills, on Thursday evening, Millie ushered in the festive season by sporting a racy red matching sweatsuit from her new holiday collection.

© @florencebymillsfashion Millie's cosy ensemble is for the fashion girls who want to be comfortable

In a series of snaps, the mother-of-one can be seen showing off her bow-adorned matching zip-up hoodie and baggy trackpants, posing in front of an impeccably decorated Christmas tree.

Proving that any ensemble can be amplified with a few accessories, Millie elevated her look to all-new heights, adding a set of strappy black heels, complete with on-trend, twee bow accents. She also added a sparkly bow motif necklace to match the crystal design on her hoodie.

© @florencebymillsfashion Bows continue to be a fan favourite in the fashion sphere

Because every fashion lover knows you can never (ever) have enough bows, the style insider added a selection of ribbon hairclips to each side of her mane, and a white version to the left chest of her jumper.

Though Millie’s look oozed festive flair, her makeup for the photoshoot tied the whole look together and made it out-of-the-house-approved.

© @florencebymillsfashion Adding a set of hells to your co-ord is genius

Opting for a full face of glam, the 21-year-old championed rosy blush cheeks, sharpy contoured cheekbones and overlined lips licked with brown satin lipstick.

Unfortunately for those of us not residing in America, Millie's red tracksuit is only available to shop on the US storefront at the moment. Even if you can’t get your paws on the actress' exact combo, taking inspiration from her look and using your own wardrobe to recreate the combo is easier than ever.

Long live dressing comfortably for the party season!