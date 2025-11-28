Princess Kate's new on-trend bag has a surprising supermodel link

On Thursday, the ever-stylish Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales visited the Anna Freud Centre - the charity which supports children and young people's mental health, of which she is the patron. The visit comes as the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood launches a new project with the charity to enhance the skills of health visitors to support early social and emotional development.

As always, Prince William's wife looked effortlessly stylish, opting for a delightfully tonal outfit consisting of a blue gingham checkered midi dress, which featured a flattering belted waist and a chunky collar - paired with grey court heels that perfectly complemented the hues in her ensemble.

It was her accessory, however, that caught the eye of fashion lovers on this occasion. She opted to carry the Small Hudson bag by luxury British brand DeMellier in the shade 'Mocha Suede' - a colourway that has dominated style agendas this year, thanks to trend forecasters Pantone making 'Mocha Mousse' the colour of the year for 2025.

© UK Press via Getty Images The Princess of Wales visited the Anna Freud Centre on Thursday

"The shade also leans heavily into the ‘Quiet Luxury’ aesthetic, championed by Sofia Richie Grainge and Hailey Bieber," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau. "The visual movement favours timeless pieces over loud logos, platforming impeccable tailoring, rich materials, and subtle details that whisper sophistication. Think neutral palettes, cashmere coats, and a focus on craftsmanship."

© WireImage She carried a suede Small Hudson bag by DeMellier

The colourway isn't the only element that makes this bag a cool-girl must-have. The Small Hudson is also approved by supermodel Elsa Hosk, who reimagined the silhouette for DeMellier earlier this year, in the shade 'Brulee suede' - a lighter, tan-hued version of Kate's bag, as part of its Icons collection.

© DeMellier Elsa Hosk also created a version of the bag for Demellier's Icons collection

If this suede silhouette is approved by both the most stylish royal on the planet and one of the world's most idolised supermodels, what more can we ask for?