Princess Kate's subtle smoky eye is the make up look we're copying this autumn

The Princess of Wales rarely strays too far from her signature beauty agenda. But this autumn/winter season, she’s been a lot more experimental with her style - from highlights to side partings, and retro updos. And her latest make up look is at the top of our glam moodboards this season.

On Thursday, the Princess stepped out to Home-Start Oxford, meeting families, along with the volunteers who support the organisation. Her visit comes as Home-Start UK prepares to roll out training based on The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Explainer Series to its network of volunteers across local branches.

For the outing, she stunned in an olive oil-hued outfit consisting of a tailored suit and matching knitted jumper - her uniform of AW25. Alongside her impeccably elegant ensemble, her subtly yet striking glam caught the attention of beauty lovers and royalists alike.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales visited Home-Start in Oxford on Thursday

Her face glam was impactful yet effortlessly radiant. A flawless complexion was complemented by soft, rosy, royal blush for a touch of warmth. Her base created the perfect, pared-back canvas for her eye makeup. Neutral taupe and brown tones created the ultimate smoky eye without being too overpowering. A lick of eyeliner and voluminous lashes finished off her soft yet striking look.

© Getty Images The Princess opted for a brown-toned smoky eye for the occasion

Ever tried adding eyeshadow before a night out, panicked, and ended up with panda eyes? Trust us, we’ve been there. But Kate’s perfectly pretty glam is the ultimate demonstration of how to balance royal refinement, natural beauty, and just the right amount of drama on the eyes.

© Getty Images A dark eye has been her favourite look as of late

This look has been her go-to as of late. For a visit to the RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire last week, she opted for the same tailoring and matching knit combo, wearing her hair in an elegant half-up, half-down combo with a similar deep eye shade.

Once again, the glamorous royal is influencing our fashion and beauty agendas for the current season.