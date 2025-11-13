Princess Kate's forgotten mini skirt and high heels look is perfect for winter 2025

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton’s forgotten mini skirt and high heels look is perfect for winter 2025
The Princess of Wales wore the chicest two-piece that we're eyeing up for this season

Smiling Kate Middleton wearing black coat, hat and poppies© POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayDeputy Digital Editor
2 minutes ago
Whenever we're in need of some fresh sartorial inspiration, the Princess of Wales is always on hand to freshen up our fashion moodboards. Prince William's wife has cemented her status as a style icon, idolised for her effortlessly timeless style agenda with a contemporary flair. The British royal is a constant source of style inspiration. 

Right now we're in that awkward phase between autumn and winter, where layering up is a must, yet a heavy-duty coat is too much. The question we ask ourselves every morning is, 'How do I dress for this weather?' Well, fear not, because Princess Kate has us covered. 

Back in 2020 (two months before the world went into total lockdown), the Princess joined a workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery's Hospital Programme at Evelina Children's Hospital in London. 

She stunned in a preppy black tweed two-piece by Dolce and Gabbana, featuring a fitted double-breasted jacket and a matching flute-hemmed mini skirt. Giving the look an appropriate upgrade for the cold weather months, she added a pair of opaque black tights and finished off with some elegant velvet court heels.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge joins a workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery's Hospital Programme at Evelina Children's Hospital on January 28, 2020 in London, England. HRH is Patron of Evelina London Children's Hospital and Patron of the National Portrait Gallery. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© GC Images
The then-Duchess of Cambridge wore the chicest Dolce & Gabbana two piecein 2020

Her skirt, in particular, is perfect for winter 2025. Flared silhouettes have made a major comeback over recent seasons, notably in the form of once-deemed 'cheugy' peplum styles. From Sofia Richie and Simone Ashley, to Lila Moss and Keira Knightley, the flared ruffle sewn into the waist or hemline of clothing is back like it's 2012. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge joins a workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery's Hospital Programme at Evelina Children's Hospital on January 28, 2020 in London, England. HRH is Patron of Evelina London Children's Hospital and Patron of the National Portrait Gallery. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© WireImage
Her flared skirt is perfect for winter 2025

The ever-stylish Princess actually revived the peplum trend three years before it took off again this year. Back in 2022, during the Prince and Princess’s royal tour of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas, Kate oozed summer chic in a romantic yellow dress featuring a peplum waist and elegant pearl-encrusted button detailing.

Truly, there is no sartorial style Princess Kate can't pull off.

