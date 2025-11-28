Rita Ora celebrates milestone moment in sheer plunging lace dress

Birthday wishes are in order for It-Brit Rita Ora as she celebrated 35 years around the sun on Wednesday. Of course, the singer, songwriter, actress and TV show judge went all out for the occasion, spending the evening surrounded by her nearest and dearest at a lavish dinner party.

Every fashion lover understands that your birthday is the one day of the year when you can go all out and wear whatever over-the-top ensemble your heart desires (with no questions asked) - and that's exactly what Rita did.

© @ritaora Rita's silky designer dress oozed It-girl energy

Saint Laurent was Rita’s pick of cult-favourite designers, and the star slipped into the brand's £4,445 Crêpe Satin And Lace Maxi Dress. The luxe gown fitted the Heat singer like a glove and featured a plunging neckline and a sheer lace bodice, before cascading into a floor-length silk skirt.

Never one to skimp on the details, Rita turned to her jewellery box filled with chunky statement accessories. Adding a set of large and in-charge gold drop earrings, a matching cuff bracelet and a selection of rings, the singer opted for glimmering tones that added an extra layer of elegance to the already stand-out look.

In true Rita style, she added a pair of jet-black sunglasses to complete the look, despite the event being indoors - talk about being a style icon.

The final piece of the ensemble puzzle, and one that took the whole outfit to all new heights, was her bouncy blowout hairstyle.

© @ritaora Rita was in good company for the evening

Wearing her bleached blonde bob in a middle part style, Rita channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe. Brushed out curls added just the right amount of volume, while her dark roots gave the whole hairdo added depth.

For makeup, she let her flawless skin shine with a glowing face base while her plump lips were overlined in a deep brown matte shade.

The birthday girl was in good company for the night, sharing snaps of herself surrounded by close friends Sofía Vergara and Emma Roberts, as well as her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi.