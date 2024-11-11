Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora’s 2024 MTV EMA outfits ranked
Digital Cover culture© Dominic Lipinski

Sometimes only ten outfits will do. From her dreamy red carpet gown to her onstage sleek black suiting look, we take a look at Rita's best outfits from the MTV EMA awards on Sunday night

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
The biggest and brightest stars of the music industry headed to Manchester on Sunday evening, for the MTV EMA awards, taking place in the British city for the first time. 

It was however, host Rita Ora's third time overseeing proceedings and she didn’t miss the opportunity to wear some seriously jaw-dropping outfits.

Proceedings took place at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena and artists Shawn Mendes, Raye and Tyla all performed to the delight of onlookers. 

Big winners included Tyla who won Best R&B, Best Afrobeats and Best African Artists. And Taylor Swift, who was nominated for seven awards and went home with four gongs, including Best Artist (she’s the first person to win this award a stonking three times), Video, Live Act and US Artist. 

Tyla in Roberto Cavalli at the MTV EMAs© Jeff Kravitz
Tyla in Roberto Cavalli at the MTV EMAs

Amongst the celebrations there was also a sombre moment, as host Rita reflected on the loss of One Direction star Liam Payne earlier this year. She collaborated with him on a 2018 song For You, and in a fitting tribute she called him “one of the kindest people I knew”.

A tearful Rita remembers Liam Payne© OLI SCARFF
A tearful Rita remembers Liam Payne

Rita is the first person to ever host the ceremony three times and her stylist had clearly been hard at work putting together some scene stealing looks to honour the occasion. 

From dreamy feathered gowns to slick silver capes, each look was playful yet high-fashion, so we couldn’t help ourselves from ranking each outfit, giving us a great excuse to pore over them in more detail.

1st Place© Shirlaine Forrest

1st Place

To open the show, Rita plumped for a Stephane Rolland hooded gown from their Spring 2024 collection, teamed with the Marc Jacobs platform boots that here at H! Fashion, we are completely obsessed with. 

2nd Place© Kevin Mazur

2nd Place

Texture was clearly an important part of the styling brief for Rita's wardrobe at the awards. This rich chocolate brown feathered crop top, teamed with slinky maxi skirt is a masterclass in balancing proportions. 

3rd Place© Kevin Mazur

3rd Place

Looking like a modern day princess in a bandeau crop top and black and navy maxi skirt with a stunningly wide silhouette paired with statement silver jewellery with Maison Messika. 

4th Place© Jeff Kravitz

4th Place

Rita's red carpet outfit of choice was a show stopping feathered number by Ashi Studio, from their Autumn Winter 2024 Couture collection. 

5th Place© Anthony Devlin

5th Place

For a tribute to One Direction's Liam Payne, Rita pared back proceedings and opted for a seriously chic black suit teamed with silver jewellery.

6th Place© Kevin Mazur

6th Place

This seriously statement silver ensemble is from Area, and consists of fringed straight leg jeans, a metallic crop top, sleeves that resemble Medieval armour and a chunky choker. 

7th Place© Kevin Mazur/MTV EMA

7th Place

No one can pull off a bodysuit like Rita and this soft romantic number looked as if her body had been wrapped in many delicate silk scarves.

8th Place© Kevin Mazur

8th Place

A sporty chic red and white two-piece from Adidas for a moment with Busta Rhymes. We're big fans of the thigh high red socks. 

9th Place© Kevin Mazur/MTV EMA

9th Place

For a moment with husband Taika Waititi, Rita changed into a silky embroidered two piece, with boxing shorts and momentous green earrings.  

10th Place© Kevin Mazur/MTV EMA

10th Place

For a party themed segment of the awards show, Rita opted for a black bodysuit with brown detailing, teamed with gloves. 

