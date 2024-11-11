Rita Ora’s 2024 MTV EMA outfits ranked

The biggest and brightest stars of the music industry headed to Manchester on Sunday evening, for the MTV EMA awards, taking place in the British city for the first time.

It was however, host Rita Ora's third time overseeing proceedings and she didn’t miss the opportunity to wear some seriously jaw-dropping outfits.

Proceedings took place at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena and artists Shawn Mendes, Raye and Tyla all performed to the delight of onlookers.

Big winners included Tyla who won Best R&B, Best Afrobeats and Best African Artists. And Taylor Swift, who was nominated for seven awards and went home with four gongs, including Best Artist (she’s the first person to win this award a stonking three times), Video, Live Act and US Artist.

© Jeff Kravitz Tyla in Roberto Cavalli at the MTV EMAs

Amongst the celebrations there was also a sombre moment, as host Rita reflected on the loss of One Direction star Liam Payne earlier this year. She collaborated with him on a 2018 song For You, and in a fitting tribute she called him “one of the kindest people I knew”.

© OLI SCARFF A tearful Rita remembers Liam Payne

Rita is the first person to ever host the ceremony three times and her stylist had clearly been hard at work putting together some scene stealing looks to honour the occasion.

From dreamy feathered gowns to slick silver capes, each look was playful yet high-fashion, so we couldn’t help ourselves from ranking each outfit, giving us a great excuse to pore over them in more detail.

© Shirlaine Forrest 1st Place To open the show, Rita plumped for a Stephane Rolland hooded gown from their Spring 2024 collection, teamed with the Marc Jacobs platform boots that here at H! Fashion, we are completely obsessed with.

© Kevin Mazur 2nd Place Texture was clearly an important part of the styling brief for Rita's wardrobe at the awards. This rich chocolate brown feathered crop top, teamed with slinky maxi skirt is a masterclass in balancing proportions.

© Kevin Mazur 3rd Place Looking like a modern day princess in a bandeau crop top and black and navy maxi skirt with a stunningly wide silhouette paired with statement silver jewellery with Maison Messika.

© Jeff Kravitz 4th Place Rita's red carpet outfit of choice was a show stopping feathered number by Ashi Studio, from their Autumn Winter 2024 Couture collection.

© Anthony Devlin 5th Place For a tribute to One Direction's Liam Payne, Rita pared back proceedings and opted for a seriously chic black suit teamed with silver jewellery.

© Kevin Mazur 6th Place This seriously statement silver ensemble is from Area, and consists of fringed straight leg jeans, a metallic crop top, sleeves that resemble Medieval armour and a chunky choker.

© Kevin Mazur/MTV EMA 7th Place No one can pull off a bodysuit like Rita and this soft romantic number looked as if her body had been wrapped in many delicate silk scarves.

© Kevin Mazur 8th Place A sporty chic red and white two-piece from Adidas for a moment with Busta Rhymes. We're big fans of the thigh high red socks.

© Kevin Mazur/MTV EMA 9th Place For a moment with husband Taika Waititi, Rita changed into a silky embroidered two piece, with boxing shorts and momentous green earrings.