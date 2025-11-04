Rita Ora takes cues from Margot Robbie in Barbie pink dress and blonde 70s cut

It's fair to say that Rita Ora is most certainly no shrinking wallflower. The Heat singer has always opted for bombastic fits for the red carpet, and her latest look - a head-to-toe fuchsia fantasy, reminds us exactly why we love her risk-taking approach to event dressing so. much.

Performing at this year's The Music Trust Awards, Rita arrived in a striking crystal-studded mini dress that radiated pure Margot Robbie inspired Barbie glamour, reimagined for the party girl of autumn 2025. And best of all - the outfit was cosy enough to keep you warm as the temperature drops, as Rita teamed her dress with matching tights (we're so glad it's tights season once more) and an absolutely humungous fluffy coat.

This year's event was held at The JW Marriott Grosvenor House, and fellow attendees included Louise Redknapp and Spice Girls royalty Emma Bunton. Rita (who has just signed with United Talent Agency for global representation) took to the stage to perform a selection of her hits.

© Getty Images Rita Ora during the Music Industry Trust Awards 2025

But let's talk about this incredible outfit. The I Will Never Let You Down singer was clearly feeling the Barbie magic, sporting head-to-toe neon pink. And when we say head-to-toe - oh boy, do we mean it. Starting strong with a glittering pink mini dress in a classic 90s shape, Rita teamed the dress with tights in a perfectly harmonious corresponding hue, and pointed-toe heels in the same shade.

© Getty Images Rita Ora performs onstage during the Music Industry Trust Awards 2025

To top things off, Rita opted for an absolutely humungous bright pink fluffy coat (which she also wore on stage - she must have been absolutely boiling.) The Muppet inspired outerwear was an absolutely sublime choice for a statement-making outfit that we want to copy immediately.

© Getty Images Rita Ora mid performance

We're big fans of Rita's new do, especially this 70s-esque cut with glorious curtain bangs. The entire ensemble nods to the playfulness that punctuated the SS26 runway shows. The Barbiecore resurgence of the past few years has matured into something more layered and multifaceted but equally as joyful to behold.

Rita's outfit channels confidence, creativity and individuality - exactly what autumn 2025 is all about.