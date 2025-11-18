Rita Ora takes style cues from Hailey Bieber, Margot Robbie and Kim Kardashian in daring backless gown

We all know that when it comes to daring fashion choices, England’s very own Rita Ora is the go-to gal. From performing on stage to hundreds of thousands in Barbie-pink sequins to donning prosthetic dinosaur spikes down her back on the red carpet at the 2023 Fashion Awards, the 34-year-old singer, songwriter, TV show judge and entrepreneur isn’t afraid to go against the grain.

Her latest gilded gown seems to have fans swooning. Why? Because it not only taps into the world of effortlessly chic red carpet dressing, but it also champions the fashion set’s most beloved aesthetic of the season - the plunging open back accent.

Dressing to the nines to attend ELLE's 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles on Monday night, Rita called on Ralph Lauren to kit her out in a glamorous velvet gown, cut from the most ethereal deep purple hue.

© Getty Images for ELLE The dreamy, deep purple hue might just be this season's newest trending colourway

The dress, which featured long sleeves, a floor-length hemline and a high-neck, was the definition of ‘business in the front, party in the back.’

© Getty Images The backless design gives just a hint of sultry

Turning to the camera, Rita showed off the open back design of her dress, which came complete with a metal Ralph Lauren logo motif fixed to a long chain that cascaded right down to the low waist design.

To complete the look, the wife of famed filmmaker Taika Waititi wore her blonde bob slicked back up in a middle-parted messy bun with twist accents.

© Getty Images Her glam for the night might just be the best she's ever sported

For makeup, Rita highlighted her bleached blonde eyebrows. Settling on a sculpted cheekbone look with a touch of blush on the apples of her cheeks, a lick of satin brown toned lipstick, and a lather of mascara on her eyelashes, Rita’s glam for the night radiated a healthy glow.

© WireImage Hailey's dress also featured a branded motif

Much like the ‘naked dress’ aesthetic, plunging open back designs have had the fashion set in a chokehold recently. Just last week, Hailey Bieber sported both trends in one outfit, styling a glittery black archival Tom Ford for Gucci gown to attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at the acclaimed Chateau Marmont.

© @kimkardashian The vintage gown perfected the 'naked dress' trend which is taking over the style sphere right now © Mike Marsland/WireImage The dazzling sheer dress lives rent free in our fashion loving brains

Keeping on theme with the It-list, Kim Kardashian posted a selection of snaps to her Instagram on Sunday night. Wearing a seriously chic, plunging back crochet dress from John Galliano’s Fall-Winter 1999 collection for Christian Dior.

Let’s also not forget the dazzling Armani Privé dress Margot Robbie sported to celebrate the UK premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

With party season well and truly in full swing, dabbling in the low back aesthetic is guaranteed to help you secure the best dressed title at any after-dark soirée.