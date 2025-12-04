Sydney Sweeney's cinched LBD is a hard lesson in date night dressing

Sydney Sweeney has been busy promoting her new film The Housemaid, so naturally, she’s been delivering on the fashion front. On Wednesday night, the 28-year-old actress stepped out in New York City to appear on The Today Show, sporting a cinched LDB that paid homage to the elegance of date night dressing.

The Washington native hit the streets sporting the black mini dress featuring sculptural, short puff sleeves, a brocade finish, a belted waistband and a sharply plunging neckline finished with sateen lapels.

© GC Images Sydney Sweeney sported Jimmy Choo for her latest New York outing

The piece, which was fastened by a thick leather belt, was teamed with Jimmy Choos' Diamond Hobo M suede shoulder bag - an accessory crafted from black suede with contrasting seam stitching, an adjustable shoulder strap and a magnet closure for easy access.

A pair of matching ebony point-toe heels with lace-up detailing added a touch of Y2K flair to the all-black outfit.

© GC Images The Euphoria actress and her stylist Molly Dickson opted for an all-black aesthetic

Sydney shielded her face from the onlooking wave of flashing cameras with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses. As always, a glowing makeup blend by Melissa Hernandez and an Old Hollywood-inspired blowdry by Glen Oropeza rounded off her glamorous, after-dark aesthetic.

Styled by the ever-brilliant Molly Dickson, Sydney’s latest look followed her resplendent Miu Miu gown worn a day prior. The dress sparked a widespread sartorial sensation across social media, showcasing a plunging neckline, a sculpting halterneck silhouette, dainty bow detailing across the waistband and a floor-skimming train cut from fluid, ice-white fabric.

© GC Images The star stepped out in a crystal-dotted custom Miu Miu gown

The Euphoria actress upped the ante with a matching white feather boa which was draped across the crook of her elbows - a dazzling reference to the opulent ostrich feather boas and capes worn by movie stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

As for her latest onscreen role? The plot of The Housemaid follows Millie Calloway, a young woman with a criminal past who takes a live-in housemaid position for the wealthy Winchester family. The seemingly perfect family is hiding dark secrets - in which Millie is quickly entangled.