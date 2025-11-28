Kylie Jenner surprises in divisive bandage skirt for family reunion

Most people typically reach for the elasticated waistbands and oversized sweatshirts before tucking into a Thanksgiving feast - but Kylie Jenner has a different approach. Granted, the Khy Cosmetics founder is not ‘most people,’ but her chosen outfit for the family affair would surprise even the savviest style insiders.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old took to social media to share some wholesome snippets of her Thanksgiving celebrations alongside her sister Kendall Jenner. Included in the mix of images, Kylie posed for a mirror selfie - showcasing her festive ‘fit for all to see.

© @kyliejenner The beauty mogul championed the 2000s-adored bandage dress trend

The beauty veteran slipped into a sheer, mesh bodysuit featuring a sleeveless halterneck silhouette, bow detailing, an open back and a translucent finish, which she coolly paired with a black, ribbed bandage skirt that fell to her knees. She wore her glossy raven locks down loose in her default tumbling curls, adding a pair of barely-there sandal heels to the look for a touch of high-octane elegance.

Y2K enthusiasts couldn’t help but rejoice at the style mogul’s nod to Noughties dress codes - her bandage skirt paying homage to the hermetic structures of Hervé Léger’s iconic bandage dresses.

Like all great relics of the early Aughts, the unforgiving, tightly-coiled silhouette remains a highly contentious subject. Body-conscious to the max, these controversial designs have the ability to part the fashion industry like the Red Sea.

© @kyliejenner The skin-tight silhouette was pioneered by Hervé Léger

Designer Hervé Peugnet, founder of Hervé Léger, took the concept of the bandage (quite literally) and made it sexy, appealing to Hollywood figures from Lindsay Lohan to Meghan Markle and OG Victoria’s Secret models.

The brand used a technique inspired by couture, crafting the figure-hugging, architectural designs from elasticated fabric strips. The bandage dress was born in the Nineties, but garnered increased attention in the early 2000s, an era the design has since become synonymous with.

With Kylie’s blessing, it appears that bandage silhouettes are back in the spotlight - millennials, brace for impact.