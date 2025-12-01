Lily James radiates after-dark romance in silky négligée dress

While her fellow Brits are gearing up for the night of the year, AKA The Fashion Awards 2025, Lily James is happily kicking back down under. The Cinderella actress has traded her golden ticket to the bash in favour of something a touch more low-key - with a far warmer climate that allows for a stunning off-duty wardrobe.

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old took to social media to share a peak inside her Australian getaway. The star enjoyed a night out with friends at a local bar, slipping into a lustrous silky négligée dress for the evening out on the town.

© @lilyjamesofficial Lily James opted for a lace-trimmed white dress crafted from silk

Complete with fine spaghetti straps, intricate lace detailing and a pearlescent cream hue, the floor-kissing dress made for a highly romantic after-dark aesthetic. The actress topped off her look by wearing her golden curls whipped up into a bun, allowing her tumbling mermaid waves to fall down her back. She further opted for a natural beauty blend to highlight her famous facial features.

As her latest look so perfectly demonstrates, Lily is a known fan of the nightwear-as-outerwear trend. Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligées have morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to showroom.

Style muses such as Emily Ratajkowski and Sabrina Carpenter have championed the design, with the latter’s fashion sense becoming synonymous with the cheeky slip silhouette.

© @lilyjamesofficial The star is currently kicking back down under

This year, Hollywood has taken the trend one step further - with ‘naked dresses’ dominating the red carpet from premiere to prestigious award ceremonies.

While we are yet to see Ms James adopt the barely-there fad, we have plenty of other celebrities shedding the layers in favour of a less is more approach to style. Margot Robbie’s bejewelled custom Armani Privé dress, Dakota Johnson and Demi Moore’s gothic lace Gucci numbers and Lily Allen’s cream Coleen Allen ‘revenge dress’ to name a 'modest' few.