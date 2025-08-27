Why Sydney Sweeney's 'darker' new thriller will be 'surprising for audiences,' according to director

It appears we're about to see Sydney Sweeney unlike ever before. The uber-busy actress does not hold back when it comes to her roles, from her terrifying stint on Immaculate to gaining weight for her upcoming role in Christy, a biopic about former professional boxer Christy Martin. Now, the Euphoria star is returning to the thriller genre, in a movie director Ron Howard suggests is unlike anything he's done before.

Speaking with ScreenRant about his new thriller Eden, which is out now, and also stars Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, and Ana de Armas, among others, Ron explained why this movie stands out from his others: "Well, I think usually the true stories that I do, starting with Apollo 13, which was the first time that I tackled a movie based on real events, [are] ultimately celebratory; even Heart of the Sea, which is more of a fantastic jumping off place from the real events, but nonetheless, based on the truth. Ultimately, they're less cautionary tales."

© Getty Ron with the cast of Eden last year

"This is a thriller that's darker," he noted, and continued: "It's a little surprising for audiences, and I had to step outside my comfort zone a little bit, which is why I wanted a screenplay that would attract courageous actors who were willing to make the kind of commitment and make the film on a lower budget. I never felt this should be a studio film. I think we made it in the appropriate manner with the kind of passion and commitment that goes along with that."

"For me, the fact that it's edgier, the fact that it's darker, the fact that it isn't a celebration, it's more cautionary... I think that's part of the attraction," he further shared as to why it's different from his other work. The film's plot reads: "A group of disillusioned Europeans settles on a remote, uninhabited island in the Galápagos. They soon discover that their greatest threat isn't the brutal climate or deadly wildlife, but one another. As tensions spiral and desperation takes hold, a twisted power struggle unfolds, leading to betrayal, violence and death."

© Getty The film premiered on September 7, 2024 but is releasing now

The movie is based on the true story of a group of Europeans who attempted to settle Floreana Island in the 1930s. Ron also said: "It's part of the reason that that story stayed with me all these years from the first time that I heard about it because hey, it's a true crime thriller," adding: "You really don't know what's going to happen next."

"The other reason I really wanted it to be a movie [is] because I really wanted it to be one of those things where you go on the ride, the questions are swirling around what's going to happen next, and then you experience it and you go home and think about it," he went on. "Or, as Jude was suggesting, get online and learn more about these people. It's wild."

© Getty Sydney at the Eden premiere

Eden released in theaters last week, after world premiering at the Toronto Film Festival almost one year ago. Per Deadline, it opened to $1 million at 664 theaters, after a $35M net production.

© FilmMagic The actress also recently premiered Americana

It took eight months before the film finally found a U.S. distribution deal with Vertical, the outlet previously reported, and straight out of its premiere at TIFF, it was received by lackluster reviews, and a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 57%.