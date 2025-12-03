Sydney Sweeney's goes full bombshell in glittering crystal gown and feather boa

Rarely do we stop mid-scroll because of a celebrity look, yet Sydney Sweeney’s latest ensemble caught us hook, line and sinker. The actress stepped out on Tuesday night to attend the New York screening of The Housemaid, sporting a custom Miu Miu gown that shot straight to the top of her sartorial leaderboard.

The 28-year-old graced the scene in the crystal-dotted gown, sourced by her trusty stylist Molly Dickson. The dress featured a plunging neckline, a sculpting halterneck silhouette, dainty bow detailing across the waistband and a floor-skimming train cut from fluid, ice-white fabric.

Sydney Sweeney stepped out in a crystal-dotted custom Miu Miu gown

The Euphoria actress layered up with a matching white feathered shawl which was romantically draped across the crook of her elbows. The textured accessory paid homage to Old Hollywood glamour, referencing the opulent ostrich feather boas and capes worn by stars of the 1920s and 1930s.

A beautiful, bouncing bouffant by none other than celebrity hair stylist Glen Oropeza elevated the uber-glamorous look, which was further complemented by a glowing beauty blend by Melissa Hernandez. The actress’ facial features were framed by a honied, matte complexion, a touch of rose-hued blush and a pale pink lip.

Sydney Sweeney wears custom Miu Miu
Amanda Seyfried wears Versace by Dario Vitale

Sydney was joined on the red carpet by her co-star Amanda Seyfried, who took to the floor in a blossom pink silk gown by Dario Vitale for Versace. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the Mamma Mia star’s slinkily ruched number effortlessly married vintage silhouettes with contemporary texture. A selection of glimmering jewels by Tiffany & Co. completed the look.

Sydney’s partnership with Miu Miu has quickly become one of fashion’s most compelling pairings. The actress is a long-standing muse and poster-girl for the Italian fashion house, the coquettish sister brand to Prada.

Whether sporting embellished minis or pared-back separates, Sweeney continues to intrigue with her Miu Miu’s ensembles, cementing herself as one of fashion’s most playful dressers.