Dario Vitale exits Versace in shock move

In a surprising turn of events, Versace has announced that creative director, Dario Vitale, is leaving the brand. The news, which dropped on Thursday, comes just days after Prada's acquisition of the Italian house from Capri Holdings. Effective December 12, Vitale's exit was described as a “mutual decision” by Versace.



Vitale, who joined Versace in March from Miu Miu, used his debut SS26 to pay homage to the late Gianni Versace. The collection recycled the brand’s signature bold hues, feline silhouettes and 80s-inspired colourblocking, championing designs from capri pants to slouchy suede bombers and crystal-encrusted bralettes.

© Imaxtree Versace SS26 © Imaxtree Versace SS26

Of his appointment earlier this year, the designer said: “I am truly honoured to join Versace as the chief creative officer and to be a part of this special and powerful fashion luxury house created by Gianni and Donatella.”

“The house of Versace has a unique heritage that has spanned decades and has shaped the history of fashion. I want to express my sincere thank you to Donatella for her trust in me, and for her tireless dedication to the extraordinary brand that Versace is today. It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise and dedication.”

© Versace Dario Vitale is exiting Versace after less than a year

The creative, a key figure during his tenure at Miu Miu, and has steadily built his reputation since joining the Milanese house in 2010.

His professional trajectory began after graduating from Instituto Marangoni in 2006. He commenced his career at Bottega Veneta before joining Miu Miu in July 2010. After 14 years at the brand, he advanced to Design Director for Ready-to-Wear and Brand Image Design Director, playing a pivotal role in the brand's growth, with retail sales surging by 93 per cent in 2024.

Vitale’s successor is yet to be named.