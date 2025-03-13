Donatella Versace unexpectedly steps down as creative director of Versace

Change is in the air in Milan. Donatella Versace is officially stepping down as chief creative officer of her late brother Gianni Versace's eponymous house - a position she’s held for nearly three decades.

In a statement released on Thursday, the brand announced that Dario Vitale will take the reins this April, marking the first time a designer outside the Versace family will helm the house.

The Italian designer said: "It has been the greatest honour of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy,” adding that she is "excited to see Versace through new eyes.”

Dario Vitale, a key figure during his time at Miu Miu, has steadily built his reputation since joining the Milanese house in 2010 (he left in January). Vitale's fashion journey began after graduating from Istituto Marangoni in 2006. He commenced his career at Bottega Veneta before joining Miu Miu in July 2010. Over 14 years at Miu Miu, he advanced to Design Director for Ready-to-Wear and Brand Image Design Director, playing a pivotal role in the brand's growth, with retail sales surging by 93 per cent in 2024.

Of his new role, the designer said: “I am truly honored to join Versace as the chief creative officer and to be a part of this special and powerful fashion luxury house created by Gianni and Donatella.”

“The house of Versace has a unique heritage that has spanned decades and has shaped the history of fashion. I want to express my sincere thank you to Donatella for her trust in me, and for her tireless dedication to the extraordinary brand that Versace is today. It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise and dedication.”

Donatella’s reign at Versace was one of significant note. The star transformed Versace into a global powerhouse after taking the creative helm following her brother Gianni's death in 1997. She revitalised the brand with bold prints, seductive silhouettes, and high-octane glamour, defining the Y2K era.

Her designs have graced red carpets and pop culture milestones, including Jennifer Lopez’s iconic 2000 Grammy dress. Under her leadership, Versace merged with Capri Holdings in 2018, securing its legacy in modern luxury.