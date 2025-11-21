Brad Pitt’s best (and most unexpected) knitwear moments

From the moment he stepped onto the set back in 1991 in suede cowboy boots and slouchy blue jeans (Thelma and Louise for the uninitiated), Brad Pitt began charting his legendary style trajectory.

The Hollywood icon has long proven that his wardrobe knows no bounds: from the Hawaiian shirts of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Fight Club to the sharply tailored suits of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, his style proved to be as chameleonic as his work onscreen.

Offscreen, Brad loves to experiment with his wardrobe - often seen in Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Acne Studios, creating quite the archive of labels and looks.

His sartorial interests extend beyond wearing designer names: in 2019, he co-founded the cashmere-focused brand God’s True Cashmere with Sat Hari Khalsa. Considering his penchant for knitwear, this came as little surprise to his avid fashion followers.

The actor’s love for cosy pieces is no secret. From his striped 90s numbers to on-set cardigans, Mr Pitt’s array of knits is nothing short of exceptional. So, we decided to highlight his best pieces to date.

Brad Pitt’s best knitwear moments:

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty V-Neck Sweater Papped back in the 1990s with then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow, the actor sported a pastel pistachio and blue striped V-neck sweater layered over a white tee.

© GC Images Colourblock Cardigan The star was spotted on the set of 'Wolves' in the Financial District back in 2023 wearing a kooky, colourblocked knit zip-up cardigan.

© Gotham Bold Beanie Another on-set moment saw the Hollywood mogul step out in a vibrant apple-green knit beanie paired with an unmissable orange puffer - how very Brat.

© Ron Galella Nineties Rollneck Serving up another stellar Nineties style moment - Brad once again headed out alongside then-girlfriend Gwyneth donning a rollneck jumper with a grey marl finish.

© GC Images Striped Style Opting for timeless stripes, the Oscar winner was spotted mapping the set of 'Wolves' in an oversized, fuzzy knit teamed with black baggy jeans and silver framed shades.

© GC Images Cream Dream You guessed it - another BTS moment from the set of 'Wolves.' Courtesy of the costume department, Mr Pitt wrapped up warm in a mottled cream jumper and a matching teddy fabric bucket hat.