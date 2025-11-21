Brad Pitt’s best (and most unexpected) knitwear moments

The Hollywood icon has long proven that his wardrobe knows no bounds: from the Hawaiian shirts of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Fight Club to the sharply tailored suits of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, his style proved to be as chameleonic as his work onscreen.
You may also like
Offscreen, Brad loves to experiment with his wardrobe - often seen in Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Acne Studios, creating quite the archive of labels and looks.
His sartorial interests extend beyond wearing designer names: in 2019, he co-founded the cashmere-focused brand God’s True Cashmere with Sat Hari Khalsa. Considering his penchant for knitwear, this came as little surprise to his avid fashion followers.
The actor’s love for cosy pieces is no secret. From his striped 90s numbers to on-set cardigans, Mr Pitt’s array of knits is nothing short of exceptional. So, we decided to highlight his best pieces to date.
Brad Pitt’s best knitwear moments:
V-Neck Sweater
Papped back in the 1990s with then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow, the actor sported a pastel pistachio and blue striped V-neck sweater layered over a white tee.
Colourblock Cardigan
The star was spotted on the set of 'Wolves' in the Financial District back in 2023 wearing a kooky, colourblocked knit zip-up cardigan.
Bold Beanie
Another on-set moment saw the Hollywood mogul step out in a vibrant apple-green knit beanie paired with an unmissable orange puffer - how very Brat.
Nineties Rollneck
Serving up another stellar Nineties style moment - Brad once again headed out alongside then-girlfriend Gwyneth donning a rollneck jumper with a grey marl finish.
Striped Style
Opting for timeless stripes, the Oscar winner was spotted mapping the set of 'Wolves' in an oversized, fuzzy knit teamed with black baggy jeans and silver framed shades.
Cream Dream
You guessed it - another BTS moment from the set of 'Wolves.' Courtesy of the costume department, Mr Pitt wrapped up warm in a mottled cream jumper and a matching teddy fabric bucket hat.
Sixties Tie Dye
Brad threw it back to the psychedelic Sixties with this on-set look from 2023. Once again wearing his trusty teddy bucket hat, the thespian stole the scene in a brown tie-dye knit that radiated youthquake vibes.