Maya Jama's crystal-encrusted sheer tights are party season perfection

Mariah Carey has defrosted, Christmas trees around the globe are sitting pretty in living rooms, advent calendars are being unboxed, and party season has officially commenced. It really is the most wonderful time of the year.

Kicking things off in utter style and jumping straight into the silly season on Thursday night was Maya Jama, who hosted her annual friendsmas soireé, which saw the very best bits of the holiday season under one roof.

Aside from having her nearest and dearest all around one table, eating, drinking and being merry, it was Maya’s head-to-toe Gucci outfit that spread the Christmas magic near and far.

© @mayajama Maya hosted her friendsmas in partnership with Gordon's Gin

Taking her ‘hostess with the mostess’ role very seriously, Maya slipped into an utterly chic, stripe silk dress from the famed Italian design house, complete with long sleeves, a bow neck-tie and a belt that cinched her in at the waist. The 70s style gave major mother energy, in the sleekest way possible.

If you know Maya, then you’ll know that when it comes to an occasion of any kind, she leaves no stone unturned.

© @mayajama Crystal encrusted tights are the ultimate cool-girl accessory

To elevate her look and give it a little glitz, the Love Island host layered a set of sheer, crystal-adorned Guggi monogrammed tights underneath her dress. The statement hosiery style caught the light and sparkled with every breath.

To top the look off, she added a pair of baby pink satin mules and a set of large and in-charge orange-tinted aviator-style sunglasses, both also from Gucci.

© @mayajama The 31-year-old is a style icon in her own right

She wore her long brunette locks out in a straightened style with the ends flicked inwards to create dimension. Her makeup for the celebratory occasion called for a lick of glossy brown lip gloss, a dewy face base, bronzed cheekbones and her signature winged eyeliner look, which peeked through her glasses.

This is Maya’s first festive look of the season, which means the next two weeks are set to be ripe with party season inspiration.