Maya Jama perfects the plunging neckline aesthetic in leather cut-out skirt and top look

It's a great day for fashion fans when Maya Jama steps out at a lavish event. Nine times out of ten, you can count on the It-Brit to turn heads in something utterly stunning, and her most recent red carpet look is testament to just that.

Stepping out on the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year Awards red carpet in London on Tuesday night, the 31-year-old television show host perfected two of fashion’s most beloved occasionwear trends - plunging necklines and sheer, barely there accents.

© PA Images via Getty Images The sleek cut-outs on the skirt look accentuated Maya's incredible figure

Pairing a daring, black leather cut-out skirt with a silky plunge halterneck top, Maya oozed emo-goth-chic but in a red carpet-approved way.

The all-black look, including her leather peep-toe heels, are from famed Italian fashion house Elisabetta Franchi’s SS26 RTW collection, first seen on the runway during Milan Fashion Week back in September.

© GC Images The sultry ensemble was elevated with chunky gold cuff bracelets on each wrist

The cut-out skirt is by far the focal point of the look. Crafted to perfection, featuring thin slices up each leg from hem to hem to reveal just a touch of skin.

For hair, the Love Island host left her long, dark brunette locks out, with the front section pinned back to show off her face card. The rest of her tresses were curled into tight ringlets, adding a glorious amount of volume.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Maya's moody eye look was the cherry on top of the outfit cake

As for makeup, Maya decided on a black smoky eye look, chiselled contoured cheekbones and a lick of brown satin lipstick. The whole look accented her daring ensemble perfectly.

Maya wasn’t the only famed face braving the London weather for the annual event. Notable names including Jameela Jamil, Sombr, Cynthia Erivo, Peggy Gou and The Summer I Turned Pretty’s leading lad, Gavin Casalegno, all in attendance.

Maya’s sultry style has forever been a favourite amongst the style obsessed, and this look has proved just how on trend both plunging necklines and cut-outs truly are. Hailey Bieber most recently stunned on the red carpet in a sheer, plunge Gucci dress, while Kylie Jenner championed side cut-outs in her newest Khy Holiday collection.