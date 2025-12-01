Maya Jama goes strapless for high-octane F1 appearance in Qatar

It's been a big weekend for fans of both fashion and Formula One, with the Qatar Grand Prix, the 2025 Marrakech International Film Festival and the Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 Awards Ceremony all happening.

Famed faces were, of course, in attendance for all of the above, however, it was Maya Jama’s F1 strapless dress and trouser combo that caught our eye.

Spotted in the VIP stands to watch Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen take home yet another win, Maya decided to keep her look for the high-octane occasion seriously sleek and chic.

© Getty Images Maya visited the Oracle Red Bull Racing garage before the big win

Settling on a layered combination, Maya wore a set of classic black trousers underneath and a strapless dress. Simple but daring, the dress in question featured ruching on the hips to create hip draping accents and was finished with a sliver of leather on the bust that caught the light.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Sleek black looks have been Maya's recent go-to

For accessories, the Love Island host slipped into a set of pointed-toe pumps before swapping them for a pair of black trainers to take a tour around the pits. She also elevated her all-black ensemble with a touch of gold in the form of some huggie-style hoop earrings.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images The two notable names watched the race together

To add to her look, Maya styled her long brunette locks out in a subtle middle parted style - her loose waves cascading over her bare shoulders.

In good company for the occasion, the presenter was joined by fellow It-Brit, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who styled a gold-toned bomber jacket to utter perfection.

It was a quick trip to the Middle East for Maya, who posted to her Instagram stories this morning from her home in London ahead of the Fashion Awards on Monday night. Described by many as the UK’s answer to the Met Gala, the annual event will see some of the world’s most notable names in fashion and entertainment take to the red carpet in their finest glad rags.

© WireImage Last year, Maya donned Conner Ives on the red carpet

If last year's red carpet ensemble was anything to go by, fans of the 31-year-old’s wardrobe waited in excited anticipation for this evening's proceedings to begin.