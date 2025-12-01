Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama goes strapless for high-octane F1 appearance in Qatar
Ahead of the Fashion Awards in London this evening, Maya Jama watched Max Verstappen win the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

Maya Jama attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England© WireImage
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
It's been a big weekend for fans of both fashion and Formula One, with the Qatar Grand Prix, the 2025 Marrakech International Film Festival and the Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 Awards Ceremony all happening. 

Famed faces were, of course, in attendance for all of the above, however, it was Maya Jama’s F1 strapless dress and trouser combo that caught our eye.

Spotted in the VIP stands to watch Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen take home yet another win, Maya decided to keep her look for the high-octane occasion seriously sleek and chic. 

Maya Jama visits the Oracle Red Bull Racing garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit on November 30, 2025 in Lusail City, Qatar. © Getty Images
Maya visited the Oracle Red Bull Racing garage before the big win

Settling on a layered combination, Maya wore a set of classic black trousers underneath and a strapless dress. Simple but daring, the dress in question featured ruching on the hips to create hip draping accents and was finished with a sliver of leather on the bust that caught the light. 

: Maya Jama looks on during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit on November 30, 2025 in Lusail City© Formula 1 via Getty Images
Sleek black looks have been Maya's recent go-to

For accessories, the Love Island host slipped into a set of pointed-toe pumps before swapping them for a pair of black trainers to take a tour around the pits. She also elevated her all-black ensemble with a touch of gold in the form of some huggie-style hoop earrings. 

Maya Jama and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit on November 30, 2025 in Lusail City, Qatar© Formula 1 via Getty Images
The two notable names watched the race together

To add to her look, Maya styled her long brunette locks out in a subtle middle parted style - her loose waves cascading over her bare shoulders. 

In good company for the occasion, the presenter was joined by fellow It-Brit, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who styled a gold-toned bomber jacket to utter perfection.

It was a quick trip to the Middle East for Maya, who posted to her Instagram stories this morning from her home in London ahead of the Fashion Awards on Monday night. Described by many as the UK’s answer to the Met Gala, the annual event will see some of the world’s most notable names in fashion and entertainment take to the red carpet in their finest glad rags. 

Last year, Maya donned Conner Ives on the red carpet© WireImage
Last year, Maya donned Conner Ives on the red carpet

If last year's red carpet ensemble was anything to go by, fans of the 31-year-old’s wardrobe waited in excited anticipation for this evening's proceedings to begin.

