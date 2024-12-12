Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chanel names Matthieu Blazy as new creative director
Chanel names Matthieu Blazy as new creative director
Chanel names Matthieu Blazy as new creative director

The designer left Bottega Veneta to take the reins at the esteemed fashion house

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
On Thursday, Chanel announced the appointment of Matthieu Blazy as the brand’s new creative director. The news broke shortly after the designer’s departure from Bottega Veneta, which will be helmed by Louise Trotter from late January 2025.

In a statement shared online, Chanel said: “In his new role, Matthieu Blazy will be responsible for all Haute Couture, Ready-to-Wear and Accessories collections. Matthieu Blazy will be based in Paris and will report to Bruno Pavlovsky, President of CHANEL Fashion and Chanel SAS. He will join the House in 2025.”

Upon his appointment, the visionary said: “I am thrilled and honoured to join the wonderful House of Chanel. I look forward to meeting all the teams and writing this new chapter together.”

Matthieu Blazy is is pipped to helm Chanel© Getty
Matthieu Blazy left Bottega Venete on Thursday

Bruno Pavlovsky, President of Chanel Fashion and Chanel SAS commented: "I am delighted to welcome Matthieu Blazy. I am convinced that he will be able to play with the codes and heritage of the House, through an ongoing dialogue with the Studio, our Ateliers, and our Maisons d'art. His audacious personality, his innovative and powerful approach to Creation, as well as his dedication to craftsmanship and beautiful materials, will take CHANEL in exciting new directions.”

Additional statements came from Alain Wertheimer, Global Executive Chairman, and Leena Nair, Global CEO of Chanel, who noted: “Matthieu Blazy is one of the most gifted designers of his generation. His vision and talent will reinforce the energy of the brand and our position as a leader in luxury. Under Bruno Pavlovsky's leadership, we are confident that Matthieu Blazy will continue to shape what’s next and write a new page in Chanel's Creation.”

Born in Paris in 1984, Blazy began his career as a men's designer for Raf Simons, before joining Maison Margiela to take charge of the Artisanal line (haute couture) and the ready-to-wear collections. In 2014, he joined Phoebe Philo at Celine as Woman Senior Designer, before joining Raf Simons at Calvin Klein from 2016 to 2019 as Design Director of ready-to-wear. In 2021, he assumed the role of creative director at Bottega Veneta.

