Dua Lipa's dazzling crystal micro shorts are actually mesmerising

We honestly mean it when we say right now that it's Dua Lipa's world and we're just living in it.

She headlined at Glastonbury last weekend, ticking of her dream accomplishments off of her list, this week her entire discography made it to the top 10 of the UK album charts, and she's currently on tour across Europe and delivering the most excellent 'tour'drobe.

Thankfully for those of us who can't be at every one of her shows to witness her sartorial stage 'fits, the 28-year-old is posting each and every one on her Instagram grid - she really is a woman of the people.

In her latest look from her performance at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain, the Training Season singer called upon Jahleel Weaver - a stylist and the Creative Director of Rihanna's label Fenty - to craft a mesmerising70s disco meets cool-girl ensemble.

She stunned in a sheer black cropped t-shirt adorned with statement sequins and pale blue crystals, which were paired with matching blue crystal-encrusted hotpants. Though Dua didn't express who created her flawless 'fit, we're hedging our bets it's a Miu Miu number.

Kate Moss is undeniably the original micro shorts influencer, with perhaps no image more iconic than the model at Glastonbury in 2005 wearing checked short-shorts with a black waistcoat and black Hunter wellington boots. She is the undisputed OG of the trend that succeeds in making any pair of legs look endless.

© Getty Short shorts and fishnets are her thing right now

Dua's dazzling shorts put a contemporary twist on what is now a classic trend, with embellishments making the tiny shorts the most powerful part of the outfit. She also gave her party pants a sprinkling of indie sleaze by layering with fishnet tights and wearing a low-slung studded belt.

Fishnets with, well, everything is her uniform for her current tour. Whether she's wearing a lace mini dress or grungey shorts, her current favourite fashion party trick is to give her 'fits a rebellious edge, and her latest look proved that they pair well with even the most unexpected of pieces.