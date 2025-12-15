Bella Hadid just matched her glasses to her £79 off-the-shoulder festive top

If there’s one famed name in the fashion sphere who is taking festive dressing super seriously this season, it's Miss Bella Hadid.

The 29-year-old supermodel, cowgirl and entrepreneur has stepped out on multiple occasions throughout December, each look better than the last. Her most recent ensemble to turn heads and get fans in the holiday spirit is simple yet effective and champions an affordable knit from one of London’s most cultivated brands.

Posting to her Instagram account over the weekend to celebrate her fragrance brand Orebella’s limited edition gift sets landing in Ulta Beauty, Bella proved once again just how chic jeans and a nice top can be.

© @bellahadid Bella's casual yet cute festive outfit is perfect for the holiday season

Smiling ear to ear and posing in-store next to her product range, the youngest Hadid sister championed a set of high-waisted flared blue jeans, fixed with a western-style brown suede belt, an off-the-shoulder red knit sweater and a pair of cherry-hued cowboy boots.

© @bellahaded The cosy knit also has a matching skirt option

Bella’s cosy knit is from none other than House of CB, a British-based design house known for its sleek tailoring, corset-style dresses, and use of quality fabric. Made from a super soft cashmere and wool blend, the Amaryllis Cashmere Sweater retails online for an affordable £79.

The simple yet festive outfit combination perfectly fused Bella’s love for outback style with high fashion flair.

© @bellahadid Touches of red are the easiest way to make an outfit festive

To match her Christmas Day-approved red knit and cowgirl-core boots, she added a pair of slim, rectangular glasses in the same red shade.

© @bellahadid Bouncy hair is in for AW25

Completing the look, the Chopard muse wore her blonde locks out in a bouncy blow-out, styled in a sleek middle part with her front pieces slicked back behind each ear.

Bella is in good company when it comes to styling the classic combo. Hailey Bieber recently donned a sparkly top from DKNY’s 2000 archive with blue denim low-rise jeans to celebrate her 29th birthday, while Dua Lipa was spotted in an all-black version of the concoction while in Peru late last month.

Fashion obsessives know that dressing for any occasion is no easy feat. Whether it's office drinks, an after-dark soirée or Christmas Day itself, finding the ultimate outfit that fits the brief is like finding a lost contact lens on a sandy beach. In a refreshing turn of events, Bella, who is one of the most well-dressed women in the world, has proved that a nice top and jeans are all you need to nail festive wardrobe cheer.