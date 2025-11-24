Hailey Bieber perfects ‘jeans and a nice top' to celebrate her 29th birthday

Few outfit combinations in this world are chicer and more effortless than a pair of jeans and a nice top. Proving just how stylish the outfit concoction can be for all occasions over the weekend was the It-Girl queen, Hailey Bieber.

Ringing in her 29th year around the sun, the Rhode founder and ultimate all-around muse decided to celebrate her birthday in a low-key fashion, spending time surrounded by her nearest and dearest, husband Justin and son, Jack.

No birthday celebration (no matter how big or small) would be complete without a dazzling ensemble, a fact Hailey took very seriously.

© @haileybieber The low-key birthday 'fit oozed cool-girl chic

For the occasion, the mother of one opted for a set of low-rise, blue wash straight leg jeans and a sparkly top from DKNY’s 2000 archive.

© @haileybieber The comfortable combo is perfect for low-key celebrations

Styling the pair to utter perfection, Hailey added a set of strappy Manolo Blahnik heels and a sequin clutch bag, which she tucked under one arm.

© @haileybieber The birthday girl was all smiles for the occasion

For hair and makeup, the sleek, chic style mogul kept things classic, opting for her signature middle part hairstyle, worn out in a bouncy blowout. For glam, she turned to her usual glowy face base and lined lip combo, courtesy of her brand Rhode.

© @haileybieber Hailey looked stunning for her pre-birthday celebration

Hailey’s low-key birthday bash is no surprise to those who keep a close watch on her social media account, as she usually likes to keep her family life private. The intimate gathering also comes just days after she hosted a lavish dinner party with her Rhode family. For her pre-birthday soiree, Hailey channelled her inner emo-chic in a long-sleeve leather jacket, complete with fringing and a lace-up back.

Fashion obsessives will know the sheer power of a nice top and jeans for a night out, the cult classic forever on trend and in style around the globe. Some even think of it as the casual answer to the humble Little Black Dress.

If you were ever in doubt on what to wear to any upcoming festive occasion, rest assured that the classic combo is more than appropriate for an after-dark event when styled to perfection like Mrs Bieber.