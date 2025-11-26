Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa takes style cues from Hailey Bieber, styling 'jeans and a nice top' to perfection
The 30-year-old pop star donned the luxe look for an off-duty day in Lima, Peru

Dua Lipa at the 2024 TIME100 Gala held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City© Variety via Getty Images
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
It’s no secret that whatever Dua Lipa wears instantly skyrockets to the top of fashion lovers’ wishlists around the globe. More often than not, the It-Brit singer can be found styling bold colourways in the form of micro mini dresses and one-of-a-kind custom concoctions; however, her most recent look is an ode to sleek, chic all-black dressing. 

Currently jet-setting around the globe on tour, the 30-year-old pop star has touched down in Lima, Peru, her effortless wardrobe joining her. 

Posting a selection of stylish snaps to her Instagram account on Tuesday night, Dua proved just how elegant her off-duty style really is, opting for a simple jeans and a nice top combo. 

Dua Lipa poses for a photo crouched down in black jeans and a sheer black top© @dualipa
Gold and black are bang on trend for AW25

Donning a set of frayed hem black jeans adorned with floral embroidery detailing on each thigh, and a simple slim-fitting bodysuit under a sheer longsleeve Gucci top, complete with a bow necktie feature, Dua nailed the quiet luxury trend loved by so many. 

To elevate the look and make it more Dua-coded, she added a selection of Schiaparelli accessories, all featuring a hint of the brand's iconic gold-tone brass accents. 

Dua Lipa poses for a photo crouched down in black jeans and a sheer black top© @dualipa
Dua left her makeup glowy and natural

For shoes, the Radical optimism singer slipped into a set of pointed-toe pumps, fixed with a gold key-hole motif on each toe and a slouchy leather bag with chunky metal detailing on the strap. Her leather belt also fit the cool-girl brief, fixing her waistband with a gold hardware leather belt. 

Dua Lipa poses for a photo crouched down in black jeans and a sheer black top© @dualipa
Dua is a fan of chunky jewellery and acessories

Hailey Bieber poses in a pair of jeans and a sparkly top on her Instagram© @haileybieber
The low-key birthday 'fit oozed cool-girl chic

Jeans and a nice top has forever been a favourite outfit combo for the girls. A fail-safe option for when you don’t know what to wear, the effortless dress code can be styled up and down for any occasion. Just take Hailey Bieber's recent 29th Birthday ensemble as a prime example. To celebrate in style over the weekend, the Rhode founder paired a set of low-rise, blue wash straight leg jeans with a sparkly top from DKNY’s 2000 archive.

If ever in doubt for what to wear, let it be known that a simple denim and top combo will never, ever disappoint. 

